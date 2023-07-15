Lewis: A room without a view

When we travel to the beach or the ski slopes, we’re well aware of the basic rule: if you want to stay right on the beachfront or have a ski-in ski-out accommodation, you’ll have to pay more — usually a lot more. The same principle applies to homes in mountainous areas. If you desire that breathtaking panoramic view from a hilltop lot, you should expect to pay a substantial premium.

But just how much more? Reports indicate that the price increase for the most coveted locations can reach up to 100%. This is a well-known and understood fact, which is precisely why most of us cannot afford to live at the base of Vail Mountain or high on a mountain ridge.

As a homeowner in the valley, I was taken aback when I received my new property tax valuation. Like 7,000 others here in Eagle County, I decided to dispute the valuation. In my dispute, I provided what I believed to be comparable home sales in my neighborhood as justification for a different valuation. Unfortunately, my effort was met with a summary denial.

I tried to dig deeper into the county’s property valuation process but found little information. I believe this is problem No. 1. If we don’t know the county’s process, it is difficult to dispute the result. Additionally, it felt to me like I was arguing my case for not getting a ticket with the police officer that had handed it out. As far as I could tell, there was no independent third party reviewing my dispute.

Left with no other option, I decided to analyze all the available data myself. First, I invested hours in finding every home of comparable size sold in my neighborhood — 38 sales within the specified time period. I meticulously collected and charted all the data, and the results left me astonished.

The selling prices exhibited a wide range, spanning from $249 per square foot all the way up to $789 per square foot, with a median of $426 per square foot. Given that our home is average for the area and lacks a view, I assumed its value should align with or fall below the median. To my surprise, the appraisal ranked the value of our home as the third-highest price per square foot among all the sales. This simply did not make sense.

I started charting the data in different ways and one element quickly became clear: view homes got far higher prices. To gain a better understanding of the impact, I examined all the lots sold in my neighborhood during the same time period — 48 in total. I drove around, scrutinized pictures, and read the sales descriptions, meticulously categorizing each lot as either “view” or “no-view.” The data revealed a clear story: view lots were selling for more than double the price of non-view lots.

Armed with this newfound insight, I filed a second appeal (which would have an independent third party involved). One positive outcome of the appeal was the creation of an “evidence” file-share, which finally allowed me to see how my home was being evaluated. To my disappointment, the assessor had chosen the four highest-priced sales out of all 38 sales as the “comps” to determine the value of my home. Three of these four properties were situated on the most desirable lots in the neighborhood, boasting panoramic views of the valley and mountains. The fourth property wasn’t even comparable, with more bedrooms. The common denominator was that they were the most expensive homes sold within the entire time window.

What surprised me the most was the absence of adjustments for location or view, despite the numerous minor additions to my valuation, such as a $7,000 for a steam shower (which we don’t even have, by the way). Clearly, this is not right. I cannot say if my case is an isolated incident, but I have to assume that, as a general rule, location and view are not given due consideration.

If you possess an “average” home in your neighborhood and believe your valuation is too high, it’s possible that the assessor is making an unfair comparison. I cannot gauge the extent of this issue, but I would urge the county to reevaluate its valuation process and duly consider location as a significant factor in their assessments.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He’s now retired and writes thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.