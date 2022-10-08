Lewis: An ounce of prevention

When I was in my 30s, I had a couple of miserable bouts of the flu, and thus began getting an annual flu shot. For me, the flu vaccine is nothing short of a miracle.

I have not had the flu since so an annual flu shot is now a matter of routine. This is a good analogy for most issues — often, a little effort into prevention can drastically reduce the pain in the future.

Hurricane Ian caused roughly $47 billion in insured losses which doesn’t even include the losses for the uninsured. For context, only about 18% of homeowners affected by Hurricane Ian had flood insurance. While our government appropriately focuses on the immediate need of helping those affected, this event also represents an opportunity to evaluate how to reduce the impact of the next disaster.

In any given year, Florida has roughly a 29% chance of experiencing a major hurricane. Think about that. Would you board a plane that had a one-in-three chance of crashing?

I am shocked that most homeowners, inexplicably, choose not to insure their homes with these same ridiculous odds. I am even more shocked that the Florida government doesn’t require insurance, limit development in ultra-high-risk areas, or have any insurance pooling programs to help support its residents. While limiting regulation and requirements seems very American, ironically, they are embracing what is more like a socialistic ideal that the rest of us should help foot the bill for their freedoms.

Climate change is indisputably making hurricanes stronger, so money spent combatting climate change would most likely save money (and lives) in the long run. As one might expect, Florida’s new climate change bill spends 100% of the funds on mitigation and zero on prevention.

Nationwide, we are seeing problems with crime and immigration. Virtually all proffered solutions focus on after-the-fact solutions such as hiring more police and building a wall. While we must treat the problems, investments that address the root causes of these problems should also be part of the solutions. “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” fits. It is almost always cheaper to prevent a calamity than to repair the damage inflicted.

Most of us use this approach without thinking. We know that changing the oil in our cars and keeping up with the maintenance of our homes saves us money in the long run. We get vaccinated and wear seatbelts to avoid unnecessary injury and medical expenses.

Because we live in a free country, we have the right to skip oil changes and vaccines. Taking risks is our personal right, which is fine so long as the individuals taking the risks are the only ones being impacted by their choices.

I found it interesting that Florida actually bars businesses like cruise lines from requiring proof of vaccination. All this does is diminish the efforts of those trying to use prevention and force everyone to pay for those that take the risk and don’t get vaccinated. Unvaccinated people that become sick expect their insurance to cover their medical expenses, raising everyone’s costs.

Finding the cure for complex problems is difficult and time-consuming. Most problems will not have a simple cure, but cost-effective methods of prevention usually exist.

For example, how can we prevent criminals from becoming criminals in the first place? What could be done in foreign countries to reduce the number of asylum seekers coming to the U.S.? To many, these notions seem wrong because they may require financial investments in other countries or into programs to help at-risk youth. They view it as welfare, but it is just good business. We simply want to find the best, and least expensive way, to accomplish the mission.

It’s akin to the choice of diplomacy versus war. Diplomacy is largely regarded as bureaucratic while our military is well-funded and considered critical. Even those in the military will tell you that the best, and the least costly solution is a diplomatic one.

While we can clearly see the impact of tackling problems head-on, it is worth remembering that avoiding the problem in the first case is always the better solution.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He retired from technology last year and is now writing thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.