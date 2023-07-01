Lewis: Dead to me

“Your dead to me” is a phrase we use to describe a relationship that has come to a catastrophic end. The meaning is clear — the individual considers the other party as effectively having died. I thought of this phrase this week after the attempted mutiny by the Wagner Group leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Unlike with most of us, I bet when Putin uses this phrase, it has both a figurative and literal meaning.

There is a general sense of amazement that Prigozhin is still alive and it wouldn’t be surprising if he meets an untimely death soon. Such is the nature of these regimes. There are also questions about Putin’s health but one thing seems clear — the only way there is going to be a transfer in power in Russia is if Putin dies.

Such is the way of dictatorships. One might think that, with their economy in the toilet and their kids being conscripted to fight in a senseless war, Putin still manages to keep his grip on power. It seems unbelievable, but Putin actually has an 80% approval rating in Russia.

The oddity for me is that you would think that in a democracy like ours, where we get to choose our leaders, they would be more popular, but that is not the case. President Biden’s approval rating stands at 40.4% and his likely 2024 challenger, Donald Trump, is at 39.9% . It’s odd to think that you would need to combine all of the Trump fans with the Biden fans just to reach the popularity of Vladimir Putin.

While this might seem like an incongruity, most modern dictators are actually quite popular with their citizens. In the past, powerful dictators most often ruled through intimidation, mass incarcerations of enemies, and outright murder but present-day dictators are much more subtle. While they are still going to incarcerate or eliminate powerful foes, it is done more subtly and with little fanfare. Modern dictators like Putin seek to control their citizens less by intimidation and more by reshaping their beliefs.

Given his popularity in relation to the strife facing his country, Putin clearly has been quite successful in building a narrative that the general public (in Russia) embraces. Technically, Russia does hold elections for president, but the combination of his neutralizing any powerful enemies and maintaining a hold on the narrative means that Putin has not had any significant challengers since he was first elected in 2000.

While Putin recently cracked down on free speech and the press due to the Ukraine war, for most of Putin’s tenure, a certain amount of dissention was tolerated especially because most Russians ignored it.

Most dictators come to power when there is a crisis (either real or perceived) and they stay in power by controlling the narrative. I have come to the opinion that “the bigger the crisis — the bigger the crazy” meaning that, the more a group sees themselves in a crisis (again real or imagined) the more likely they are willing to vote for a radical (in either direction). The potential then exists that this person, if so inclined, will seek progressive levels of power.

So, in one way, maybe the unpopularity of our leaders is a good thing as there is little chance that we will want to keep them around any longer than necessary.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He retired from technology last year and is now writing thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.