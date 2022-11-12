Lewis: Do the opposite

One of my favorite TV sitcoms is “Seinfeld.” For those under 30 or from another planet, it was a sitcom about nothing, but every episode contained a weird, sometimes bizarre, life lesson. Season 5 featured an episode called “The Opposite.” George, frustrated that everything in his life is going wrong, decides to do the exact opposite of what he would usually do. Things for George then begin to go remarkably well.

The midterm election got me thinking about this episode. Republicans did much worse than expected but few chalk it up to the strength of the Democrats. I attribute the Republican fizzle to the “three Ds,” Dobbs (abortion), Democracy (election denial), and Donald (Trump candidates). Even the conservative Wall Street Journal editorial called Trump the party’s “biggest loser .”

The Republican failures are self-inflicted. For football fans, this reminds me of the Broncos this season. It’s not that other teams got better, it’s just that the Broncos are horrible. The far-right MAGA contingent still loves Trump, but independents and moderate Republicans are done with the drama and they have sent a clear message. Even Lauren Boebert, who was considered a shoo-in for reelection in a Republican-dominated district, is in a super close race. People have had enough.

What should Republicans do? Simple. Take a page out of George Costanza’s playbook and do the opposite. Drop the strict anti-abortion stance from the party platform, drop Trump, drop the unqualified candidates such as the supremely unqualified Herschel Walker, and drop the election deniers. This would set them down a new path but the question is, will they do it?

On the Democrat side there is a celebration, but the rallying cry “we didn’t lose as bad as we thought we would” falls a bit flat. Their relative “success” had little to do with President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy or his overall approval rating.

Support Local Journalism Donate



President Biden held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the election outcome. The most surprising answer came from the first question which was, given the dissatisfaction of Americans about the direction of the country, what he would do differently in the next two years? His answer was “nothing.”

Biden missed a perfect opportunity to demonstrate both a perception of and adaptability to the country’s current issues. When a football team goes in for halftime, the coach will adjust his approach based on the other team’s play. Biden’s answer made it pretty clear that he is not adapting the playbook; if you weren’t happy with the last two years get ready for more of the same.

Biden was then asked about inflation, glossed past it, and commented about all the jobs he has created. He inferred that there was not a lot he could do to address inflation. That is just wrong. This administration can absolutely address the problem of inflation but that would require doing the opposite of what this administration is doing. Here are five things the Biden administration could start doing now to combat inflation.

Stop creating jobs. Counterintuitive — yes. But we need to get the balance back into the system. When we have jobs but not workers, we create inflation — it’s that simple. Slow government spending. Inflation is caused by both individuals and governments spending more than the economy can handle. Instead of just taxing oil companies, why not incentivize exploration in order to build energy independence? You can believe in climate change, incentivize renewable energy, and still ensure that we have the oil we require. These are not mutually exclusive. Eliminate the Trump tariffs. They are not hurting China, only us. Expand the work visa program to get the people we need to fill our employment gaps, including vetted immigrants.

Costs are growing because we have demand but a shortage of resources, both in terms of labor and resources like oil. Aside from its name, the “Inflation Reduction Act,” does little if anything to fix inflation. The title of the bill is essentially pure fiction. Independent studies like the Penn Wharton budget model show that the bill actually increases inflation slightly for several years. Most of the bill relates to climate change and new tax revenue with just a single provision for reducing drug prices. The bill does some good things but will not reduce inflation.

The bottom line is that more government spending is the opposite of what we need right now.

Given that 75 percent of Americans think the country is headed in the wrong direction, it is time that our elected leaders across both parties learn from what the midterm voters are trying to tell them. Both Democrats and Republicans need to take new paths rather than trying to convince us that their way is the only way.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He retired from technology last year and is now writing thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.