Lewis: Greatness only comes from moving forward

I am a huge Steph Curry fan. While there are many great basketball players, Steph achieved greatness in a way that few do — he changed the game. At 6 feet, 2 inches, he is considered “short” for a basketball player and came to greatness by literally redefining the game, making shooting skills (especially 3-point shots) more important than height. Curry is considered by most to be the best shooter of all time.

We are all now very familiar with the slogan adopted by former President Donald Trump, Make America Great Again. The slogan itself is cool and makes sense, but I always had the feeling that the words “Great Again” subtly implied that greatness would happen if we went back to a bygone era. Was greatness something we left behind and needed to “go back” to?

Trump’s policies bore my suspicions out. For example, he imposed tariffs to attempt an artificial advantage rather than push American industry to regain its competitive edge. It’s akin to saying you are making a great basketball team by dictating that your team gets to start with a 20-point lead. In my mind, I call that cheating.

Rather than encouraging investment in new energy technology, Trump promised a “renaissance” in coal. He rolled back environmental regulations and invested billions to no avail. While it is understandable that people who have worked in coal all their lives would like the industry to continue, it is like trying to return Blockbuster Video to greatness. It’s simply not in the cards.

Many of us think about great times of the past and wish we could go back but the simple fact is — you can’t. If you could somehow go back, you would likely find that it is really not that great anymore. If you took the greatest athletes from the 1960 Olympics and had them compete today, they would all lose. Every single one. They were great then, but would not be by today’s standards.

That’s the thing about greatness. It can be fleeting. The only way to keep it is to move forward faster than your competition. This is nowhere more true than in technology, where change is a way of life.

In the 1990s and through the 2000s, I led some of the world’s largest software organizations. The times were great. In the late ’90s, however, the open-source software movement started to disrupt how software could be developed. Many companies balked at the idea, but others embraced it seeing how it could change the rules of the game. Those who adapted the best, achieved greatness, and those who did not, failed.

There are only two routes to greatness — you either work harder and beat your competition or you disrupt the current way of thinking and change how the game is played. The good thing about capitalism is that striving for greatness is simply a way of life for most companies. As a country, however, things can get much trickier.

Health care is a great example. I am sorry to say it, and this is not about the great individuals working in medicine, but our health care system sucks. We pay double per capita what most countries pay and still have the shortest lifespan when compared to peer countries. It’s pretty simple, we pay more and get less. If U.S. health care competed on the world stage, it would be at the bottom of the league. It will no doubt be hard, but this would be a great place to seek “greatness.”

Climate change is another great opportunity where countries and companies can achieve future “greatness” by changing how the game is played and becoming more competitive as the world shifts to a new generation of energy production.

Just like any team in sports looking to become “great again,” there is no going back to the team you had 10 years ago that won the championship. It is really simple; greatness only comes from moving forward — never from going back.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He retired from technology last year and is now writing thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.