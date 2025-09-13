Lewis: Guilty pleasures

I have a confession to make. Not the kind that requires a lawyer, or even a priest — though maybe a Town Council hearing. Here it is: I love plastic grocery bags. There, I said it.

Now that they’re gone, I realize how much. Those bags were the epitome of efficiency. Show up at the store and there they were, waiting like a loyal Lab. I could loop four on each arm and march into the house like a mini-Arnold Schwarzenegger. Unlike paper bags, they didn’t turn to oatmeal if it rained or snowed on the walk from the garage to the kitchen.

Storage? Brilliant. I kept mine in an old tennis ball can — hundreds of bags compressed into a space smaller than a beer stein. And the second lives were endless. Dog poop bags. Dog vomit bags. Trash can liners. Sock organizers for travel. Balloons for pulling a string through conduit. I even once used one as an impromptu glove for a dead mouse. These weren’t bags; they were survival gear.

And then — poof — they were gone.

I get the rationale. Plastic is bad — oceans, turtles, whales, guilt. But reality, at least in my house, looks different. Cloth bags are great — if I remember them. Which I don’t. The odds of me actually making it from the pantry to the car to the store with reusable bags? Maybe 20%. The other 80% of the time, I buy paper bags. They don’t get reused. They don’t line trash cans. They don’t pick up dog poop. They just go straight to recycling, smugly congratulating themselves for existing.

Meanwhile, I’ve started buying rolls of actual poop bags, small trash liners, and little plastic pouches for travel. Net result? I’m consuming more plastic than before the ban. Which is a pretty neat trick in the name of environmental progress.

It’s right up there with paper straws. Nothing says “eco-friendly” like sipping a drink through a straw that collapses halfway through, leaving you slurping foam like a toddler with a juice box.

And now, the town of Vail is considering banning the sale of water in plastic bottles. The logic: our tap water is just as good. Which it is — I love Eagle River water. But, for me at least, bottled water isn’t about hating the local tap. It’s about convenience. Sometimes I don’t want to lug a 2-pound aluminum bottle around Lionshead like it’s a kettlebell. Sometimes I simply forget to bring enough water with me.

So, if they ban water bottles, I want you to think about what is likely to happen. Will everyone suddenly start wearing Camelbacks? Unlikely? Will more people get dehydrated and end up at the hospital? Possibly. What will I do if I am in Vail, thirsty and have forgotten my canteen? I will buy a Coke instead of water.

The ironic thing is that soda bottles contain roughly DOUBLE the plastic of water bottles (to contain the fizz). So by switching to a sugary drink, I am not only harming myself, I am also hurting the environment.

What gets me is the assumption that people use things for no reason. As if plastic bags were a weird compulsion, like collecting Beanie Babies. The truth is, people use them because they’re practical. Take them away, and the need doesn’t disappear. It just shows up somewhere else — often with more plastic and less efficiency.

So here’s a radical thought: instead of bans, how about we work to create solutions that pull people towards a better overall result? For example, skip the ban but put more drinking fountains and bottle fill stations in Vail. Pull people toward good rather than trying to unnaturally control behavior.

Until then, I’ll keep making awkward confessions. I miss plastic bags. And if that makes me guilty, fine. Just let me bring a few along to prison. I’ll need them for storage.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He’s now retired and writes thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.