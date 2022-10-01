Lewis: Is our democracy really threatened?

With all of the challenges we face today including inflation, climate change, and abortion, it is somewhat surprising that according to a recent NBC poll , “threats to democracy” is the No. 1 concern in America today. The question I pondered was, is this a real problem? The answer I found was surprising.

First off, the data is pretty clear that we don’t have a problem with voter fraud in America. Regardless of the rhetoric, there are few proven cases of voter fraud, none of which would have changed the outcome of an election. That said, 65% of republicans (about 35% of the country) don’t believe it.

While significant, this still doesn’t account for the overall sentiment. After the 2020 election, many states instituted stricter voting requirements in an attempt to solve the “non-problem.” While Democrats see this as voter suppression and believe that this will hurt them in future elections, the data here shows that this may not be the case. In Georgia, for example, election reforms have not resulted in decreased turnout. In fact, just the opposite has occurred.

So, if we are making too big a deal about voter fraud and voter suppression, is there really anything to worry about? Unfortunately, yes.

While we are technically not a democracy (America is a Republic) we still embody the principle that we should be governed by the will of the majority . For most of our history our system of the Electoral College, while not perfect, got the job done. Due to a variety of factors including the increased segregation of liberal individuals (being in large cities) and conservatives (locating in more rural areas) we are starting to see some issues. Two of the past four presidents have won the presidency having received a minority of the popular vote. While the Senate is currently split 50/50 , the 50 Republican senators represent 145 million people but the 50 Democratic senators represent 185 million people.

The bottom line is that majority rule is no longer a given in our country. The system that was constructed did not contemplate the impact of such a major increase in both population and geographic disparity. While many would argue that the rules need changing, no one is breaking any rules here, so it is hard to consider this a “threat.”

All that said, I will now get to what I discovered to be the most significant threat to democracy. When the allegations of fraud consumed the 2020 Presidential outcome, it was mostly Republican election officials that stood up and defended the validity of the results. They did so because that is what the facts were and, while they were technically affiliated with a party, that fact was irrelevant. The system worked as it should.

Currently, we have 13 candidates for secretary of state (state level), 10 candidates for state attorney general, and 18 candidates for governor that are election deniers — implying that, in the absence of evidence and any provable facts, they might still contest and potentially overturn future election results.

With our electoral college system, three or four states will often determine the outcome of an election so having election deniers in even a few states is a really scary thought. Imagine being wrongly accused of a crime and having the facts to prove it but you have one of these people as your judge and jury. If facts don’t matter, then any outcome is possible.

So, if you’re worried about voter fraud or even voter suppression I would say — don’t be. Neither has been proven to be a significant problem. On the other hand, on the topic of potentially losing our democracy because a few states elect a new set of “referees” that have literally said that they will not make judgments based on facts I would say — be afraid, be very afraid.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He retired from technology last year and is now writing thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.