Lewis: It’s time to fix the problem

Affirmative action was first devised as a way to right a wrong. President Lyndon Johnson made the valid point : “You do not take a person who, for years, has been hobbled by chains and liberate him, bring him up to the starting line of a race.” However, if we simply walk that person to the finish line and declare them victorious over others, have we truly addressed the problem?

Affirmative action, instituted in the 1960s, acted as a tourniquet on a wound. It stemmed the bleeding but did little to address the underlying issue. Today, there is a strong likelihood that the Supreme Court will soon overturn this precedent and maybe that’s a good thing. After relying on the tourniquet approach for 60 years, it’s time to genuinely fix the problem.

Just as in sports, the competitive nature of gaining admission to selective colleges is a positive aspect. Merit-based admissions provide opportunities to the most talented individuals. Diversity is also valuable, but it should not come at the expense of merit.

It’s funny that the only teachers I can remember from my school days were the tough ones – the hard asses. One in particular, Mr. Colthorp, made a distinct impression. Colthorp taught 9th grade calculus. What made him different was that he made class a competition just like the sports we played. There was a test every Friday and on Monday, all of the graded tests were face up on the desks for all to see, ranked from high to low starting at the front desks and going to the back. Wherever your test was – that was your seat for the week.

While most teachers discouraged public recognition of academic success, Colthorp embraced it. What always seemed odd to me was that while schools had no problem with competition for sport teams, band positions, or even public contests in PE of how many pull-ups you could do, open competition in academics was rare.

The oddest part is that competitiveness is fine in sports where virtually none of us are going to make a living, yet often minimized in education, which most of us will leverage the rest of our lives.

Fundamentally, if we desire diversity, we must ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to compete. This means addressing our education system from the very beginning, rather than in the middle when students are applying for college.

An exemplary solution can be found in an unexpected place: Mississippi. In 2014, Mississippi had the lowest high school graduation rate in the country (74.5%). Today, Mississippi’s graduation rate has skyrocketed to 88.9%, surpassing the national average and even outperforming states like Colorado and California.

The key to this transformation was simple yet powerful: teaching everyone to read. Reading is the foundational skill necessary for learning. Without a solid foundation in reading, subsequent learning becomes significantly more challenging, if not impossible. Jim Barksdale , the former CEO of Netscape, spearheaded this change in Mississippi. He returned to the state and founded the Barksdale Reading Institute around 20 years ago, focusing on early literacy and reading skills.

The results have been nothing short of miraculous. They developed a robust early reading program and now require all students to pass a reading proficiency test to exit third grade. This ensures that everyone, including marginalized groups, has the same foundation for future learning.

There is an old saying that goes, “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.” In the long run, programs like this will be far more effective in ensuring that disadvantaged groups have equal educational opportunities.

By prioritizing early reading education and addressing fundamental skills, we can lay the groundwork for a fair and equitable system. Merit and diversity need not be mutually exclusive; rather, they can complement each other. Let us focus on providing every child with the tools they need to succeed from the outset, ensuring a future where everyone has an equal chance to compete.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He retired from technology last year and is now writing thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.