Lewis: No free lunch — except maybe in Colorado

I expect most households, like my own, live within a budget. I allocate our finances by removing fixed costs (taxes, loans, utilities, food, etc.). The remainder is disposable income for eating out, vacations, home improvements, or whatever else we choose to do. That’s how budgets work. Most of us can’t buy whatever we want or do everything we want. We are forced to prioritize.

As I reviewed the various ballot measures, I will admit to being pleasantly surprised by a ballot measure to reduce income taxes. After spending 20 years in California, that is a real treat. I had a chance to speak to Gov. Jared Polis about taxes and liked what I heard. Gov. Polis hopes to continue to reduce Colorado’s income tax over time. This would be heresy in California.

As is usually the case, there are several new tax proposals on the 2022 ballot. Since all of these taxes are effectively permanent, one needs to carefully consider them because, once administered, it is unlikely that they will ever be rescinded. Any new tax adds a new fixed cost to every Coloradan’s budget … forever.

I look at any new tax in a couple of ways. First, I consider why it can’t be funded from other current revenue sources. Second, I consider if it is a want or a real need. When I first read Proposition FF which proposes to tax Coloradans over $100 million each year to fund school lunches for all students, I laughed recalling the old adage “there is no such thing as a free lunch .” This saying came from the days when bars would offer a “free lunch” to customers, but the catch was that customers had to buy drinks. Essentially it means that you should never expect something for nothing. I guess if the proposition passes, that would no longer be true in Colorado.

Funding school lunches (or anything) for those who don’t need them (in terms of affordability) just seems wrong. I believe taxes should only be used for two things, to fund common infrastructure and services (like schools, hospitals, roads, police, and fire) and to provide a safety net for people in dire need. That is pretty much it. The only argument I heard for Prop FF is that it ensures that school children that already receive a free lunch today would not feel uncomfortable. Ridiculous. That problem can easily be solved without spending $100M. Just give all the children charge cards for their meals. No one needs to know if the card is funded by a parent or a state program.

There is another measure on the ballot (Proposition 123) to fund affordable housing. I am passionate about this cause and volunteer every week with Habitat for Humanity in Gypsum, so this proposal, being only an allocation of existing taxes (no new tax), seems like a good thing. After some investigation, I did find that this proposition (as written) may not be very effective for Eagle County because of rules regarding AMI (area median income). The measure uses an income threshold that works in Denver and Fort Collins but may not work in Eagle and Gypsum. Proponents say that they can fix the funding algorithm, but I wish they would have resolved this issue before the measure got on the ballot. Still, a very necessary thing with no new tax involved.

I fully support the lodging tax but think it should be even higher. Even with the new tax, it is still lower than the sales tax in most valley towns. Overall, Colorado has the second-lowest statewide lodging tax in the country so it would be a good idea to give locals a break on gas and grocery taxes and increase this tax.

I reluctantly support the formation of the Eagle Valley Transit Authority measure. The Vail Valley needs a more integrated transportation system, but I see the measure as deeply flawed. Using a second sales tax increase (from 0.5% to 1%) as a source of revenue, especially one that taxes every resident regardless of income is a regressive tax that impacts those who can least afford it the most. I am perplexed as to why the proposal did not attempt to include more provisions to generate some of the needed revenue from the users/beneficiaries (with reasonably priced annual passes for locals), businesses (to provide as a hiring perk), and visitors (with premium-priced short-term passes and/or a lodging tax).

Regardless of how you choose to vote, please consider these proposals carefully. Once in place, taxes rarely go away.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He retired from technology last year and is now writing thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.