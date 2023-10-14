Lewis: Proposition HH and the art of deception

Some degree of embellishment and focusing on the positives has always been a part of marketing. There is a point though when good marketing crosses the line into deception and fraud. For example, the current White House administration has taken on deceptive “junk fees” sometimes charged by airlines, hotels, and ticketing agencies. They have proposed legislation requiring the elimination of excessive, hidden and unnecessary fees imposed on consumers and requiring full prices of services to be provided upfront.

My question is: Shouldn’t the government be held to the same level of accountability to maintain ethical business practices?

Here is the full text of Proposition HH as it will appear on your Colorado ballot. It is titled “Reduce Property Taxes and Retain State Revenue.” Please read it carefully.

“SHALL THE STATE REDUCE PROPERTY TAXES FOR HOMES AND BUSINESSES, INCLUDING EXPANDING PROPERTY TAX RELIEF FOR SENIORS, AND BACKFILL COUNTIES, WATER DISTRICTS, FIRE DISTRICTS, AMBULANCE AND HOSPITAL DISTRICTS, AND OTHER LOCAL GOVERNMENTS AND FUND SCHOOL DISTRICTS BY USING A PORTION OF THE STATE SURPLUS UP TO THE PROPOSITION HH CAP AS DEFINED IN THIS MEASURE?”

On the surface, this sounds pretty good. If I only read this, I would assume our taxes will go down and the State has surplus money to cover it. The truth, however, couldn’t be more different. Literally, every part of this statement is deceptive.

Let’s start with the “property tax reduction.” Under this bill, the 2023 tax rate for residential property would go from 6.765% to 6.7% — a whopping change of 0.065%. Maybe I can take my wife out to dinner with these savings. With property values having risen upward of 40%, property tax revenues are projected to increase by $4 billion. In reality, essentially no one will see a net tax decrease, we will just experience a slightly lower tax increase.

The next deception is the statement that the state will “backfill” any shortfalls using what it calls “State Surplus” funds. Care to guess what the state considers to be its surplus funds? It’s not the state’s money at all — it’s actually our money, specifically our tax refund dictated by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights. “Backfill” in this case means a tax increase.

The first two parts of the measure decrease one tax and fund it with another tax (by lowering refunds) to make up for any tax loss. Huh? If it’s a zero-sum game, why bother? Why go to all of this effort, cost, and added complexity for something that just rearranges the deck chairs ?

I believe the first part of this bill is all just an attempt to distract us from the real objective which is to effectively terminate TABOR and significantly raise tax revenue.

TABOR (and later a modification called referendum C) establishes limits for state spending and taxation. The state can only increase spending each year based on population growth plus inflation. Excess taxes that are collected that exceed this limit are returned as TABOR refunds. While almost impossible to detect by reading the measure, embedded within Proposition HH is a new “cap” that allows the state to collect an additional 1% cumulative tax each year. This is not a simple 1% tax increase; it gives the state permission to add another 1% increase to our tax bill each and every year. The tax increase amounts to $130 million in the first year and by 2031, the new tax would be $2.2 billion annually.

I am not debating if the additional money is needed or not — that is not the point. If the state wants to make the case for a $2.2B tax increase, fine. Trying to fool people, however, is just not right. One fact is clear — if this was really a tax cut, we wouldn’t be voting on it. Only tax increases require a statewide vote.

I am sure that many will read those first three words “reduce property taxes” and simply vote yes. To me, that is the intent. Proposition HH is just deceptive. Why shouldn’t our government have to live up to the same transparency and ethics standards we expect businesses to adhere to?

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He’s now retired and writes thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.