Lewis: Reality shows and the charisma quandary

If there’s one undeniable truth about reality shows, it’s that they don’t quite mirror our day-to-day lives. Let’s face it: Our reality is often mundane and not something we’d willingly tune in to watch on TV. While we all experience exciting moments and occasional drama, the scripted narratives of reality TV are a far cry from the authenticity of our lives.

Despite the glaring disparity, reality shows dominate television, constituting a staggering 60% of the content we consume. Paradoxically, their popularity coexists with a prevailing belief among 56% of viewers that these shows exert a negative influence on society. It’s akin to indulging in a guilty pleasure — like relishing ice cream with chocolate sauce — where we acknowledge the detrimental aspects yet derive enjoyment nonetheless.

The recent Iowa caucuses, with their expected outcome favoring Donald Trump, prompt reflection. From a policy-driven perspective, the results, in some ways, defy logic. If voters sought a socially conservative achiever, Ron DeSantis seemed the natural choice. Opting for a more “classic” Republican, most likely to be successful against Biden, should have led them to Nikki Haley. However, neither emerged victorious, leading to the conclusion that Trump’s enduring popularity may be rooted in something beyond policy and logic.

Could it be that we’ve become so accustomed to the chaos and perpetual turmoil surrounding Trump that it mirrors our affinity for reality TV? Perhaps our political preferences now lean toward a show that resembles an episode of “Real Housewives.”

Regardless of the reasons for Trump’s political success, one thing seems clear — it’s not about policy. Whether adored or despised, most would agree on one thing: Trump possesses charisma. Watching his antics is akin to passing by a gruesome accident — horrific, yet strangely compelling. In various domains, charisma tends to draw us in or push us away, as exemplified by leaders like Elon Musk and Steve Jobs.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Charismatic leaders, exemplified by figures like Martin Luther King, Jr., can be remarkably effective in driving change. However, the downside lies in their potential to bring out the worst in people. The allure of charismatic individuals extends to reality shows, where they become the focal points of love or hate, creators of drama that captivates audiences.

While charisma is undoubtedly an asset, it’s crucial to recognize it as just one attribute, much like being a good speaker. When choosing leaders, we must look beyond charisma and scrutinize individuals based on their views, accomplishments, values, and skills. Charisma alone should never be the sole criterion for embracing a leader.

In terms of Trump’s first term, it is hard to understand the policies that have made him so popular. He didn’t build the wall, even when he had the Republican majority to do so. He didn’t cut government spending; in fact, he grew the national debt more than any other president before him. While he did appoint some conservative judges, this is something that would have happened under any Republican president. While I see the charisma, I just don’t see any effectiveness behind it.

Want the news to come to you? Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

In our perpetual attraction to charismatic figures, we must remember that entertainment value doesn’t necessarily translate to effective leadership. The challenge lies in discerning between captivating personalities and those truly fit for leadership roles.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He’s now retired and writes thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.