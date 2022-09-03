Lewis: The dangerous power of the anecdote

As a CEO, I was constantly approached by people on my team who would regale a story about something a customer said and then cite it as justification that we should change how we do business or change our product offering. My answer to them was always the same. I would tell them don’t bring me anecdotes, I want data.

Stories are a powerful way to convince people to form an opinion. Nothing is more compelling than a good tale. We are confronted, often subtly, with this in the news every day.

News programs will cover different stories but will also expose their viewers to a different set of anecdotes in order to “help” their viewers form an opinion. Watch Fox News for a while and then switch over to CNN. They both might present relatively factual stories but the coverage itself is completely different. They each show us a particular set of stories, rather than data in an attempt to influence or solidify our opinion. One needs to remember that anecdotal evidence is almost always used when there is little or no real data to support the conclusion.

A good current example is the fear of the COVID-19 vaccine. As with most medicines that are used on a large scale, some patients will have a negative reaction. The data shows this at 0.05% for the COVID vaccine.

Some will hear these stories and use them to form an opinion even when the overall data shows that the benefits far outweigh the risk. When confronted, the person will use the argument that they heard about or knew someone who had an adverse reaction. They will ignore the data simply because the data does not support their opinion. The data says that the vaccine has saved over 20 million lives!

Someone once told me that he didn’t fly because it was too dangerous. When I asked how he came to that conclusion, he said that he was seeing too many news reports of plane crashes on TV. I tried to explain that the reason plane crashes are covered on TV is because they are so rare, but he remained unconvinced. The anecdotes had framed his opinion.

As one would expect, anecdotes are everywhere in politics. Regrettably, they are often used even when there is no hard data to support a conclusion making it increasingly hard to sort out the fact from the fiction, or as some have come to say, “alternative facts.”

Back in 1982, Ronald Reagan gave the first State of the Union speech where a president called out a guest in the audience and told his story. His name was Lenny Skutnik and he had rescued a woman after a plane crash. While the “hero” stories continued, the “Lenny Skutniks ” as they are now known expanded beyond “heroes” to include people who might have benefitted from a particular program or those who could serve as a symbol for a particular initiative. While mostly well-intentioned, our presidents fully grasp the power of an individual story, especially when the person could be called out in the audience.

Stories are incredibly powerful, and a good story can be both compelling and interesting. I write mystery/thriller novels and good fiction is all about creating a compelling story. While a compelling story can be the impetus to form an opinion or to consider a change, I urge everyone to never use anecdotes as their entire basis for an opinion.

Data is all around us and we rely on it daily to make decisions. When looking for a restaurant, a hotel, or even a book to read we can go online and look at the ratings. If there are lots of ratings, then we will feel that the overall rating is likely a more accurate reflection of what to expect.

No matter the issue or topic, you can now go on the web or out into the world and find plenty of true stories that justify both sides of any issue. If you search for “COVID vaccine issues” for example, you will no doubt find hundreds of sites citing examples of problems. But only the data reveals the true story.

There is an anecdote to justify almost every opinion so I live by the motto: “In God we trust; everyone else must bring data.”

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He retired from technology last year and is now writing thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.