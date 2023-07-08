Lewis: The economy sucks — or does it?

I can see the conversation happening at the White House now.

“We have created millions of jobs, GDP growth is healthy, and there are no signs of a recession, so why do people hate the economy so much?”

Polls show that only 34% of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy, which is markedly lower than his already low 41% approval rating . The Biden team even coined a name for their policies, “Bidenomics ,” in an attempt to market their accomplishments. As one who is not happy with the economy right now, I can’t believe that anyone would want to put a name on it. Am I misjudging the situation? I will let you decide.

Bidenonmics, as best I can figure, is the idea that the government should incentivize job creation and subsidize investments in focus areas like clean energy. It is essentially the opposite of the Republican approach of using broader tax cuts to spur investment. The problem is that both approaches are wrong at the moment. We don’t need more investment, either via tax cuts or incentives — we need less.

There is clear evidence that excessive COVID-19 relief spending led to much of the inflation we have experienced. Instead of pulling back, the ironically named Inflation Reduction Act is doubling down with more spending.

Bidenomics is creating jobs — lots of them. Great, but there is one big issue — we don’t have the people available for these new jobs. All they are doing is creating a demand for which we have no supply which exacerbates inflation pressures. Currently, we face significant labor shortages across the U.S. with acute shortages of nurses , pilots , tradespeople , and even farm workers. Amazingly, we have roughly 10 million open jobs and only 5.8 million people unemployed.

The problem with Bidenomics is it is principally trying to attack a jobs problem that doesn’t exist. Fighting inflation requires slowing investments while creating jobs entails the exact opposite.

The inflation rates of 2021 and 2022 were the highest we have experienced since 1981 . Even with pay increases, real wage earnings (earnings relative to inflation) are down a whopping 1.5% in just the past year and down 3.16% since 2021. For 50+ million retirees on fixed incomes, the situation is even direr as prices for necessities like food are up 10.6%, gasoline up 10.1% and rent up 7.9% in just the past year.

The Federal Reserve is rapidly raising interest rates attempting to put the brakes on the economy, but Biden and team seem determined to keep the gas pedal to the floor. It’s become a tug-of-war now. As Bidenomics creates new jobs, lacking workers it spurs inflation which will in turn cause the Fed to further raise interest rates.

Rapid increases in interest rates are designed to slow the economy but they also have other negative consequences like making the purchase of a home much more difficult. The monthly payment on a $400,000 loan, for example, effectively doubles for an 8% mortgage versus one at 2%.

In my opinion, Biden could have easily done better with this economy. The dramatically low unemployment rate and worker shortages gave him the opportunity to address inflation simply by slowing spending without putting people out of work. Instead, the administration remain focused on job creation and GDP growth while we are left to deal with inflation, high interest rates, and declining real income.

We need a comprehensive team approach between the Fed and Biden teams to address our economic challenges. A big part of this is getting past unwarranted fears that appropriate spending reductions might create a short recession. Focusing on job creation and/or tax cuts will yield the opposite of the desired outcomes. By slowing spending, finding a balance in employment, and prioritizing stability, we can pave the way for long-term economic prosperity.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He’s now retired and writes thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.