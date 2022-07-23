Lewis: The frog in boiling water

Most of you have probably heard the apologue about the frog in boiling water . The story goes that if you put a frog in boiling water, it will immediately hop out so as to not get burned, but if you put the frog in warm water and slowly increase the water temperature, it will not perceive the danger and be cooked to death.

While not actually true, this story has served as a long-standing metaphor relating to change. One message is that, if you introduce change slowly, you are more likely to face less resistance and be successful. The corollary is that if you fail to act on small problems, then you could face a much bigger problem later.

There are many examples throughout history where it has taken a “frog in boiling water” moment to galvanize us into action. While we knew about the risk of terrorism prior to 9/11, that dramatic event hardened America’s resolve to make changes. Here’s a simple question for those that remember the world prior to the 9/11 attacks. Would you have accepted and embraced the current level of airport security without directly experiencing the trauma of 9/11? My guess is no.

Our decision to engage in World War II has similar roots. When Hitler started invading countries, Americans didn’t want to get involved. Even when our allies, the Brits, were at risk of being conquered, the majority of Americans remained fearless, believing somehow that there was no risk to the United States. It took an attack on the United States, in this case, Pearl Harbor, to create enough fear to bring America into the war. Many historians wonder what might have happened if this attack didn’t occur . Would we have entered the war too late? Would the Nazis have prevailed? Thankfully, we will never know.

Sometimes even devastating events don’t phase us. You would think that all of the mass shootings would have emboldened us to make more changes, but I guess that people fear losing their access to military-grade weapons more than they fear their kids and friends being shot by them. Go figure.

The issue of climate change faces a similar challenge. As we have seen, record heatwaves now persist both in the United States and around the world. More than 2,000 people died this week in Europe due to excessive heat. Still, many people (~35%) remain unconcerned or unconvinced that it even poses a significant threat. And even though a majority believes there is a problem, our level of fear may not be enough to harden our resolve.

Just like with the frog, the principal motivator for action is fear. We fear being invaded and war, so we will spend $778 billion this year on defense , more than three times any other country. Some fear immigrants from Mexico so much that they gladly support the roughly $22 billion to build a wall .

I have a theory. In addition to the need for a defining event, I think it is much easier for us to fear someone vs. something. We fear criminals so we have police; we fear foreign invaders, so we have a military. When it comes to threats like viruses, however, many remain fearless.

In 2020, a person’s odds of dying from COVID-19 were 1 in 12. The odds of dying at the hands of a terrorist (foreign or domestic) are 1 in 3,269,432. Even knowing these numbers, I bet terrorists instill more fear than COVID in most of us.

It is hard to conceptualize “going to war” with a virus or climate change, but that is exactly what we need to do. We need to face our most ever-present threats with focus and intensity even when they are not immigrants or terrorists. I almost wish we were facing a zombie apocalypse instead of mother nature as I think Americans could get their heads around that one and we would surely kick ass.

The soldiers needed in the battle may be the final impediment to getting people motivated to address climate change. The battle will not be won by “Maverick” in a fighter jet or “Rambo” laying waste to everyone he encounters; this battle needs a bunch of nerds to come up with cool inventions to save the planet.

Just like the frog, we need to realize that there may not be a boiling water moment and go to war before it is too late.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He retired from technology last year and is now writing thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.