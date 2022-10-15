Lewis: The inmates are running the asylum

Do you know the difference between the NFL and Congress? The NFL actually enforces its morality clause. The NFL understands that its long-term success is more about being viewed as a wholesome American pastime even when it means that a few great players might be barred from play for inappropriate behavior. A critical part of the process is that the NFL, not the individual teams, is the enforcer of the rules as individual teams would obviously be less likely to want to suspend their own key players for infractions.

Over the past decade, we have seen a decided shift in our elected officials in terms of how they react to “character problems” with their peers. There was a time not so long ago when our Congress was more devoted to the enforcement of these standards than party allegiance, but that is no more.

The most recent example in the news is Herschel Walker, the former football star running for the United States Senate in Georgia. Faced with overwhelming evidence of him being guilty of domestic violence, paying for an abortion (which he denies), and abandoning his fathered children (for which there can be no denial), Republicans still are 100% behind him. I understand the rationale. If they lose Walker, they will likely not control the Senate, so this is just one of those decisions you see depicted in the movies all the time. Are you willing to sell your soul for near-term gain?

I am afraid to say it, but they are making the right call. It has been proven time and again that people just don’t care. Most Republicans assumed that Trump would be finished after the “Access Hollywood” tape came out, but that was not the case. This was a key learning moment for them.

Today, the expectation that our elected representatives be of high moral standards has evaporated, and we are left with two sides in battle with each other where there are no longer any higher standards or rules to guide them. It is simply about winning at any cost.

While it is easy to blame the politicians, we only have ourselves to blame. We are the ones that have accepted this new reality where loyalty to a party comes at almost any cost. We have abdicated our role as guardians of integrity in our candidates and left it to the inmates (the politicians) to run the asylum.

For those that have run a business, I ask this simple question: Would you want people who lie, cheat, and commit crimes in your organization? I would think not, yet for some inexplicable reason, many think this is just the best we can do in government. I disagree.

It’s not that we don’t know how to identify the faults and the hypocrisies — we do so all the time with those from the opposing party. I remember when Gavin Newsom, the California governor, went to a party violating his own COVID-19 rules. The backlash was swift but also decidedly one-sided. As we look at our two political parties today, we should take a message from the Bible to heart from Matthew 7:3-5: “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?”

As we have seen with people like Liz Cheney, it takes a lot more grit to call out people within your own party for their wrongs, but that is exactly what we need more of right now.

We want great people in government, just like in the NFL, and I think we should be able to find people of great integrity that also align with our views. In this analogy, we are the NFL, and we need to take responsibility for and insist that our elected representatives be of solid moral character. If we don’t care, then the inmates will be left to run the asylum.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He retired from technology last year and is now writing thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.