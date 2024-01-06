Lewis: The key to the 2024 Election? Defense

In the upcoming battle of the 2024 presidential election, two well-known figures take the stage — Donald Trump and Joe Biden. What unites them, you ask? It’s the fact that both could use a generous dose of the best offense is a good defense strategy . In a world where politicians love nothing more than to opine about themselves and their accomplishments, it may be a good time to focus more on why the other guy is unfit for the job.

Let’s start with Trump, whose campaign seems to defy not just gravity but also the laws of political physics. Despite the looming indictments , his popularity has managed to stay afloat like a stubborn beach ball at a rock concert. While he still rallies his most devoted followers, his speeches have taken a dramatic turn, resembling more of a Shakespearean revenge tragedy than a political discourse. While Trump’s platform of “vengeance, and retribution ” might somehow appeal to his base, I can’t believe that most voters are sitting around thinking “Wouldn’t it be great to have a president who cares only about himself.”

In a move that might have unintentional benefits, Trump has confined most of his ugliest messages to his very own microcosmic echo chamber — Truth Social. He’s abstained from debates, which has also had the unintentional benefit of reducing the harm he might have caused with all of his vitriol. Adding a comedic twist to the mix, Trump’s claims of being targeted by the left are reinforced by pending ballot restrictions in places like Colorado and Maine. It’s like the universe conspired to provide him with the perfect scapegoat, making him the protagonist of a political drama where he is the victim, not the villain.

On the flip side, we have President Biden, whose enthusiasm for “Bidenomics ” is likely doing more harm than good. Effectively, he’s trying to tell people that they should feel great when they don’t feel great. People want their hardships acknowledged, not a presidential victory lap.

If I were the political Yoda advising these candidates, my wisdom would be simple: “Stop talking, you must. Focus on defense and use your opponent’s words against them, you should.”

If I were the Trump campaign manager, I would lock Trump in a room (rubber would be preferable) and only let him come out for court appointments. No debates, no public speaking, no posting on social media — nothing. For the non-MAGA crowd, little is appealing about Trump so I would use all the campaign money to run clips of Biden professing how great everyone is under Bidenomics and maybe some about the border or student loan forgiveness — which somehow has managed to upset just about everyone except those getting the benefit. I would also highlight the actions of prosecutors and states, that are unintentionally fueling Trump’s popularity. It’s like they are trying to put out a fire with gasoline — counterproductive and leaving everyone wondering who handed out the matches.

As Biden’s campaign manager, I would tap into the treasure trove of hyperbole from Trump’s first term, showcasing the unfulfilled promises. Remember the “wall ” that was supposed to be the eighth wonder paid for by Mexico? Unlike Trump’s loyal base, the general electorate might not resonate with his promises of becoming a “dictator on day one.” I would also pay to televise Trump rallies as the words that hurt Trump’s chances the most are his own.

As we buckle up for the rollercoaster ride of the 2024 election, the lesson is clear: in a world conditioned to focus on offense, the art of focusing on defense might just be the secret to scoring the most points. After all, in the realm of politics, sometimes the biggest positive of a candidate is simply a comparison to the alternative.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He’s now retired and writes thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.