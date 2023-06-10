Lewis: The rise of antiheroes

Most of us grew up with heroes. They might be a parent, a sports figure, or even a character in a movie. We admired them for their goodness, ethics, accomplishments, and skills. As parents, we strive to be good role models for our kids and hope that their chosen heroes possess good character.

Professional sports leagues, in general, have made efforts to ensure that players exhibit strong moral character. They recognize their status as role models and understand that parents do not want their kids to idolize individuals who are immoral or unethical. This is akin to not wanting their children to have immoral friends, as it is likely to be a bad influence.

However, much of what we see on TV today ignores this precept. Increasingly, shows feature what are known as antiheroes . In the past, most movies or series followed a classic construct with a fundamentally good protagonist. While they may have had flaws, they typically possessed heroic qualities like idealism, courage, and morality.

But that is no longer the case. Nowadays, movies and series often showcase antiheroes. Antiheroes are characters that most would consider “bad people,” exhibiting traits such as narcissism , psychopathy , or Machiavellianism , and sometimes a combination of all three. One of the first movies to prominently feature this type of character was “Pulp Fiction .” The genre gained momentum with shows like “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul,” “Ozark,” “Billions,” and, most recently, “Succession.” Even one of my favorite series, “Yellowstone,” could arguably fall into this category.

While these shows were popular and admittedly entertaining, viewers often faced the dilemma of deciding whether to root for the antihero and, if so, which one. Particularly in the case of “Succession,” I found myself disliking every character. Although I enjoyed the drama, I couldn’t care less about who “won” because, in my view, they were all morally bankrupt.

This led me to wonder if the rise in popularity of antihero shows actually reflected a shift in our moral values and expectations for heroes. Were people now accepting and even cheering for characters like John Dutton from “Yellowstone” when he killed in the name of protecting his ranch?

One real-life example of an antihero is Donald Trump. While considered rich and powerful, few would argue against labeling him a narcissist. With 26 women accusing him of sexual assault, multiple marriages, and a relationship with a pornstar , it is difficult to view him as a paragon of moral character. Additionally, he has been known to openly and blatantly cheat at golf , even when playing with Tiger Woods.

And yet, this antihero held the highest office in the United States and may potentially do so again. What is even more perplexing and ironic is that many of his supporters advocate for stronger cultural morality. I have a suggestion as to where to start.

So, is the rise of antiheroes in our entertainment driving a shift in our moral compass, or do these shows merely reflect the changing values and expectations of society? It’s an intriguing question. While it’s possible that antiheroic characters have become popular because they offer a departure from traditional hero archetypes and provide a more realistic reflection of the flawed human condition, it’s also possible that their rise has influenced our perception of heroes in real life.

The rise of antiheroes in both fiction and real life is definitely a trend. While it is clear that movie and TV antiheroes have captured the fascination and attention of audiences, whether they mirror a change in society or help shape it remains a mystery.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He retired from technology and is now writing thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.