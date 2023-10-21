Lewis: The truth shall set you free

Properly responding to events necessitates a firm grasp of the truth. Yet, even when faced with overwhelming factual evidence, many individuals simply choose to disregard the data and embrace falsehoods.

Several factors drive us toward false conclusions, including cognitive dissonance (when facts challenge long-held beliefs), confirmation bias (when we seek information that confirms our existing beliefs), fear of change, social attachment (where group membership influences our thinking), and emotional attachment to long-held beliefs.

Maintaining belief in false narratives has become easier in today’s modern world, with an abundance of so-called news sources, social media and even our political leaders propagating unverified views. A recent example is the bombing of a hospital in Gaza.

When the event occurred, Hamas claimed that the bombing was the result of an Israeli missile strike. Even after it was determined to likely be false, with the blast originating from an Islamic Jihad missile misfire, few in the Palestinian community altered their views . This false accusation triggered protests and even led to the cancellation of President Biden’s meeting with Jordanian and Egyptian leaders, which could have aided in stabilizing the situation. All of this occurred because people refused to acknowledge the facts.

Propagating “lies” has become a standard tactic for many of our leaders. It is not difficult to persuade people to believe something that aligns with their deeply ingrained beliefs. The so-called “Big Lie ” perpetrated by Donald Trump, alleging the 2020 election was stolen, has been repeatedly debunked. However, 69% of Republicans , including figures like Speaker-wannabe Jim Jordan, still believe the election was fraudulent.

Russian President Putin justified his invasion of Ukraine by claiming that “Nazis were invading the Ukrainian government,” a statement that bolstered strong support for the war among the Russian populace. For most, this idea is beyond reason. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish, and there is absolutely no evidence to validate Putin’s statements. Even Putin’s actions, such as his refusal to condemn Hamas for attacking Israel, only serve to underline his dishonesty.

We are increasingly confronted with inaccurate information, conspiracy theories, and outright lies for a simple reason — they are effective. While everyone is entitled to their beliefs, the information that shapes our perspectives must be reliable and based on facts. The challenge today is that much of what is presented as news carries some bias. In the worst cases, it may not even be news at all — it’s outright propaganda.

We all possess ingrained biases and are, therefore, susceptible to “alternate facts” (my favorite euphemism for a lie). I attempt to avoid going down the rabbit hole by following a few simple guidelines. First, I ignore adjectives and focus on the data. Words like “crisis” are frequently used in conjunction with stories. Journalists and politicians often employ strong language to engage readers and keep them interested. It’s crucial to assess the severity of the problem for yourself.

Second, I ensure I understand the source. Nearly every news outlet and individual has biases, so I consider everything within its context. When conservative sources criticize conservatives or when liberal sources do the same with liberals, I take notice. Finally, I seek data, indisputable facts, and evidence. It’s important to remember that there is an anecdote, story, or example to support almost every position, so I tend to disregard them. Individual stories, while often emotionally charged, do not necessarily reflect the cumulative overall reality.

In the age of instant news and social media, our cognitive biases and the allure of confirmation can lead many down a perilous path where falsehoods appear as truths and misinformation spreads like wildfire. But the pursuit of truth is a quest we must never abandon. To navigate the labyrinth of half-truths and falsehoods, we can rely on a few guiding principles. We must scrutinize information, challenge our own biases, and make a commitment to facts that can withstand scrutiny.

In a world filled with noise, the truth remains our most potent weapon against manipulation, division, and conflict. As we grapple with an avalanche of information, let us remain steadfast in our quest for truth, knowing that it is not only a powerful agent of enlightenment but also the bedrock of a just and informed society. The truth shall set us free from the shackles of falsehood and guide us toward a more enlightened future.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He’s now retired and writes thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.