Lewis: Too much of a good thing

I enjoy a good bottle of wine and, occasionally, a good Scotch. Most of us who enjoy alcoholic beverages know that too much of a good thing can be a bad thing when it comes to how we feel the next morning. To me, that is actually a positive thing about alcohol. It has a bit of a built-in punishment method to remind you when you had too much last night.

Believe it or not, jobs, specifically job creation, has similarities to alcohol. We want to see jobs created and a low unemployment rate — that makes us feel good. But like with alcohol, too much of a good thing is actually a bad thing.

The current unemployment rate is 3.6% . That sounds pretty darn good, right. Actually, it’s too good. Most economists will tell you that “full employment” is associated with an unemployment rate of about 4.5%. That is that level where everyone is employed and the 4.5% accounts for normal job transitions. When unemployment rates drop below 4.5%, guess what happens — you will likely see a rise in inflation, just like we are experiencing.

If you want to nerd out and see the research, here is the link . Effectively, unemployment and inflation are inversely linked where lower unemployment generally produces higher inflation. Interestingly, the research shows it is a one-way correlation , meaning the changes to the unemployment rate will likely impact inflation but changes in inflation do not necessarily affect unemployment. It is actually quite intuitive if you think about it — if there are not enough workers, companies will raise prices, either to intentionally reduce demand or to be able to pay more to get workers.

Interestingly, while we in the Vail Valley are very familiar with worker shortages and attribute a good part of the problem to the lack of affordable housing, this current ultra-low unemployment rate is now another likely contributor. Want gas prices to come down? Oil analysts note that one of the biggest risks to increasing U.S. production is the lack of workers.

What I don’t understand is why the Biden administration continues to tout “job growth ” when we don’t have the available workforce. This is not a good thing — it’s a bad thing. It is like that really drunk guy standing on the bar table ordering another round of beers. This is not a time for more beer — it might be time for a detox program. What the bartender should do is cut the person off and not give them more alcohol. The problem might be that many if not most Americans simply believe that all job growth is universally good when, in this case, you can have too much of a good thing.

There is a silver lining here. A slightly higher unemployment rate could have a significant impact on reducing inflation but not actually put people out of work. I can understand why this is politically hard, but we need to actually work to slow job growth and work to increase the size of our labor force by allocating more non-citizen work permits and H1B visas. We also need to understand why so many Americans have stepped out of the workforce and find ways to get them to jump back in. I realize that is politically hard to accomplish, but addressing the workforce shortage is as important as raising interest rates in terms of combating inflation.

Having an abundance of available jobs, while appealing in concept, is a net negative for everyone as it directly drives inflation, generally at a greater rate than wage increases. The good news is, that with unemployment below ideal levels, we have the opportunity to address inflation with a lower risk that people will be displaced from employment. Just like a good bartender, we need to know when our customers have had too much of a good thing.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He retired from technology last year and is now writing thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.