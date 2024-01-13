Lewis: Two sides of the same coin

If I were to declare, “I am tired of all this censorship, I am tired of the government interfering with my rights, and I don’t want the oppressive elites driving this country into the ground,” would you slot me into a left-wing or right-wing category? The fact is that you can’t tell. These statements could have come from Bernie Sanders or Marjorie Taylor Greene.

It is surprising that, if you take away the actual details of what each side is implying, the overall messages from both ends of the political spectrum are strikingly similar. While common perception often arranges political views along a linear spectrum from left to right, in reality, the spectrum may look more horseshoe-shaped. In fact, there is a Horseshoe Theory , suggesting that as our perspectives lean toward liberal or conservative extremes, many similarities emerge.

In this political horseshoe, for example, progressives and conservatives find common ground in their conviction that the government is meddling with their rights. The devil resides in the details —progressives champion LGBTQ+ or abortion rights, while conservatives defend gun rights or oppose environmental regulations. Censorship, too, reveals the coin’s two sides, with progressives generally opposing book bans and “don’t say gay” laws, while conservatives decry cancel culture and social media bans.

Curiously, both sides seem oblivious to the inconsistency of crying foul in one breath and endorsing it in another — condemning censorship when it affects your views but cheering it on when it silences the opposition. It is just selective outrage masked within a framework of altruism.

Populism is another common characteristic of both extremes. Populism unites “the people” against a common enemy — the elite. The difference lies in who the elite actually are. For progressives, the elite might be the wealthy and powerful or giant corporations, who are often labeled “the oppressors.” For conservatives, it’s often those in government or liberal universities who are labeled the “liberal elite.” The common goal is to create an evil nemesis for their cause to “fight against.”

Everyone is entitled to their opinions, and it’s perfectly fine if those opinions are selective. However, if one champions “freedom of speech,” the plea must be consistent. This inconsistency is what sent University presidents down a rabbit hole concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

While many universities have a clear history of implementing policies restricting the voicing of certain views on campus (typically when they were conservative), they hesitated — citing the need for free speech — to definitively state that a speech advocating the extermination of an entire race would violate policy! What? Even more amazing was that these highly educated people and their support staff didn’t even seem to recognize the hypocrisy until it was far too late. Based on several editorials I have read, I am still not sure if they understand why people are so upset.

Examples abound; Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in the name of free speech sounded altruistic but reinstating banned conservatives (some of which were banned not for their views but for making false claims) and then banning several liberal journalists just reversed the censorship. While all of these individual “injustices” are covered in the news, most cite the specific bias on one side or the other while failing to highlight the underlying commonalities across the extremes.

Is it just me? I am just tired of the hypocrisy. I am sick of people touting the need for free speech when they don’t care a bit about free speech — their real objective is to be free to speak their thoughts while silencing speech they disagree with.

Let’s strive for consistency, for a genuine commitment to the principles we claim to uphold. If you favor individual rights and free speech then the tenants must apply in all cases, not just for what you want.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He’s now retired and writes thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.