Local police celebrate Shop With a Cop (letter)
December 17, 2018
The Eagle County Sheriff's Office and the Eagle Police Department would like to send out a huge "thank you" to the community, our partners and sponsors of our third annual Shop with a Cop event. This magical evening was enjoyed by all on Thursday and proved to be an extremely worthwhile event.
This year's event gave a unique holiday experience to approximately 55 elementary school aged children within the Eagle County Sheriff's Office and Eagle Police Departments jurisdictions. Each child was selected by their school, paired with a cop or first responder, given $100, an hour to shop at Walmart, a holiday meal basket, a visit from Santa and time to wrap their gifts and eat dinner with their local heroes on this special night.
Law enforcement along with the Gypsum and Eagle fire departments all helped to bring this very special event to our local elementary school children. Funding for this event was only made possible through the support of the community.
Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Eagle Police Department
