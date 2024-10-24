Lukens: Delivering results for the Western Slope

Growing up on the Western Slope taught me that Coloradans can solve tough problems. House District 26 needs representation that understands our region’s unique challenges. During my first term as state representative, I delivered results on our top issues: strengthening our economy, investing in education and affordable housing, and protecting our environment. I’m running for a second term to further work with Democrats and Republicans to find solutions for the people I represent and be a fierce advocate for the Western Slope.

For me, working across the aisle is more than a buzzword, it’s the Western Slope way. As a community member and legislator, I welcome the opportunity to work with those who may not always agree with me to pass common sense, real solutions. Divisiveness and extremism have no place at home or at the Capitol, and as your representative, I’ll continue to work to uplift your voice in every room and at every table.

Rising costs of living

Northwest Colorado is becoming harder for people to continue calling home, and I’m committed to fostering a thriving, diverse economy on the Western Slope. To bring passenger rail to Northwest Colorado, I helped pass a bill that will offer financial support to businesses opening in coal-transitioning communities. I also helped pass legislation that allows state-owned land to be utilized for affordable housing, empowering maximization of our resources and addressing local housing needs. To ease the burdens on working families, we passed HB24-1237 to develop early childcare facilities and a Child Tax Credit that returned $170 million to hardworking Coloradans.

As we build on these efforts, I know that our workforce shortage is a top issue in Northwest Colorado and to support Colorado’s essential middle class, we need to provide affordable housing and make services like child care less expensive.

Education our children deserve

Before getting elected in 2022, I was a teacher at my alma mater, Steamboat Springs High School. We must continue to advocate for quality education and address the educator shortage. During my first term, we brought historic funding back into our schools by passing the School Finance Act and New School Funding Formula, which eliminates mechanisms that have restricted funding for our K-12 public schools for over a decade and increased school funding by more than $500 million. Because of these efforts, I was proudly named the Rural Schools Champion by the Rural Schools Alliance.

I know we can do much more to fund our schools and support our students. If re-elected, I’ll introduce a piece of legislation that will address the effects of social media on students, and I’ll continue to strongly advocate for the funding that our schools need

Quality, affordable health care

In rural Colorado, we know that quality, affordable health care is a necessity for our communities, so I supported expanding the Colorado Rural Healthcare Workforce Initiative to bring more health care professionals to Colorado’s rural counties. As a teacher, I saw firsthand why we must support students in navigating mental health, so I increased access to behavioral health services for young people. Because of my focus on the mental health issue, I was named the Mental Health Legislator of the Year by Mental Health Colorado .

Reproductive care is health care, and since Roe v. Wade was overturned, our state legislatures are on the frontlines for reproductive care. I am proud to be the pro-choice candidate in this race. I believe health care decisions should be between a woman and her doctor, not politicians.

Colorado agriculture and water

In the state House, I supported our environment by protecting the Western Slope’s water resources. To address the impacts of wolf reintroduction, I fought for legislation to support and compensate ranchers for damages, including the 10J rule which was vetoed. We also improved upon Colorado’s drought protection system and provided funding to water conservation efforts to manage the water we have efficiently.

I’m committed to supporting the needs of our farmers and ranchers, ensuring their voices are heard and their livelihoods protected. Preserving the Western Slope’s water resources is a top priority, as it is essential for agriculture and our environment.

Our path forward

While I am proud of the community-driven work we have accomplished over the past two years, there is still more work to be done. If re-elected, I’ll continue to make progress on the issues that matter most. Together, we can deliver meaningful solutions that reflect our goals for Northwest Colorado. It would be an honor to earn your vote this election season.

To learn more, please visit MeghanLukens.com .

Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs is the representative for Colorado’s House District 26, which encompasses Moffat, Rio Blanco, Eagle, and Routt counties.