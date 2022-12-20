Lukens: Our future, our Colorado — let’s get to work

With the broad support of voters in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Eagle, and Routt counties, it is an honor and a privilege to be the next Colorado State Representative of House District 26.

During my campaign, I focused on the concerns of my neighbors, my community, and the hardworking people of Colorado. My campaign promises of addressing the economy, the environment, and education gained broad support from all sides of the aisle. From conversations throughout my campaign and my personal experience growing up in, living in, and working in the district, I understand the urgency of addressing these issues that impact our communities on a daily basis.

We need a flourishing economy with accessible housing and employment opportunities. We need to protect our forests, water, and landscapes for future generations to enjoy. Our rural schools need additional funding so that our students have access to quality education and outstanding teachers.

To me, working on bills that improve the economy, environmental protections and education are more than promises. I am honored to have been appointed to the Education Committee and the Agriculture, Water, & Natural Resources Committee which will allow me to directly create solutions to issues impacting our day-to-day lives. As a rural representative with a teaching background, these committees are the perfect fit for me to get real results for all of Colorado, and especially the Western Slope.

As a government teacher, I understand the importance and value of participating in government and our democratic systems, so thank you for voting in this election. I hope that you continue to participate in the political process by reaching out to me to help shape my perspective and course of action as your representative. We live in a representative democracy, and it is an absolute honor to represent you.

Since Election Day, I have been busy wrapping up my teaching position at Steamboat Springs High School while attending New Legislator Orientation and meeting with many constituents and stakeholders regarding bill ideas. Although I have not yet been officially sworn in, I feel I have already been representing House District 26 in varying meetings regarding topics that are important to our local communities regarding education, wolves, climate threats, transportation, rural broadband, agriculture, and so much more. I have also been promoting our Western Slope values of hard work, integrity, and positivity at every opportunity with Republicans and Democrats alike. Through collaboration, communication, and partnership, I intend to get real results for the people of House District 26.

I had the privilege of spending much of my time in Eagle County over the past year strengthening my local connections and understanding community concerns. Eagle County is forward-thinking and wants real solutions to issues like the housing crisis, climate threats, and teacher shortages. These are among the issues that I will advocate for solutions for on behalf of Eagle County at the Capitol.

On Jan. 9, I will be sworn in as your new representative. As I begin to navigate my role as a legislator, I want to hear from you. Your opinions, insights, and experiences will play a large role in the way that I represent our communities. Please reach out to me at RepMeghanLukens@gmail.com , or join me at an upcoming town hall meeting online or in-person. Happy holidays, and cheers to 2023.

Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs is the representative-elect for Colorado’s House District 26, which encompasses Moffat, Rio Blanco, Eagle, and Routt counties.