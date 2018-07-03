Make your Declaration of Independents this Fourth of July (letter)

Dear editor: In honor of America's Declaration of Independence, all registered Independent voters are invited to join Western Colorado Independent Voters at our Thursday, July 12, meeting in Glenwood Springs as we celebrate our Declaration of Independents. Western Colorado Independent Voters' Declaration of Independents is as follows:

Mission statement: To promote the right of every citizen to participate fully and equally in the electoral process through education and advocacy.

Platform:

1) Advocate for overturning Citizens United.

2) Advocate election reform that benefits voters and not political parties.

3) Advocate for "top two" primary elections or "ranked choice" election system or the most democratic election format.

Recommended Stories For You

4) Advocate campaign election reform that limits the amount of funds raised.

5) Advocate campaign election reform at the state level, which excludes funding from outside the state from individuals or corporations.

6) Advocate for removing electoral advantages of both major parties.

7) Advocate for a nonpartisan commission to re-write our election laws and oversee the state election process.

8) Advocate support for Colorado's Anti-Gerrymandering Ballot Initiative for the November 2018 election.

9) Promote Independent candidates running for elective office.

Declare your independence from the corruption of the Democratic and Republican parties. Declare your independence from these two major parties, who prevent millions of Americans from voting every election year. Join a great group of concerned citizens who make up Western Colorado Independent Voters at its monthly meetings. Join Western Colorado Independent Voters, who advocate democracy and the freedom of choice in our elections in Colorado and America.

Western Colorado Independent Voters will meet on Thursday, July 12, at 7 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library.

Randy Fricke

Lead organizer, Western Colorado Independent Voters