Make your Declaration of Independents this Fourth of July (letter)
July 3, 2018
Dear editor: In honor of America's Declaration of Independence, all registered Independent voters are invited to join Western Colorado Independent Voters at our Thursday, July 12, meeting in Glenwood Springs as we celebrate our Declaration of Independents. Western Colorado Independent Voters' Declaration of Independents is as follows:
Mission statement: To promote the right of every citizen to participate fully and equally in the electoral process through education and advocacy.
Platform:
1) Advocate for overturning Citizens United.
2) Advocate election reform that benefits voters and not political parties.
3) Advocate for "top two" primary elections or "ranked choice" election system or the most democratic election format.
Recommended Stories For You
4) Advocate campaign election reform that limits the amount of funds raised.
5) Advocate campaign election reform at the state level, which excludes funding from outside the state from individuals or corporations.
6) Advocate for removing electoral advantages of both major parties.
7) Advocate for a nonpartisan commission to re-write our election laws and oversee the state election process.
8) Advocate support for Colorado's Anti-Gerrymandering Ballot Initiative for the November 2018 election.
9) Promote Independent candidates running for elective office.
Declare your independence from the corruption of the Democratic and Republican parties. Declare your independence from these two major parties, who prevent millions of Americans from voting every election year. Join a great group of concerned citizens who make up Western Colorado Independent Voters at its monthly meetings. Join Western Colorado Independent Voters, who advocate democracy and the freedom of choice in our elections in Colorado and America.
Western Colorado Independent Voters will meet on Thursday, July 12, at 7 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library.
Randy Fricke
Lead organizer, Western Colorado Independent Voters
Trending In: Opinion
- Rodeos are the torturing of animals for human enjoyment, are they not? (letter)
- Thomas: Thirty years of ‘global warming’ panic; was it all a farce? (column)
- Why is it racist or intolerant to insist immigrants abide by the ‘rule of law’? (letter)
- Sen. Cory Gardner needs to show up to work on our behalf, act on climate change (letter)
- Many hold to double standard when it comes to Red Hen vs. Masterpiece Cakeshop (letter)
Trending Sitewide
- Stage 2 fire restrictions in place for Eagle County; fireworks shows canceled
- Tips for Fourth of July celebrations in Vail, Beaver Creek and Avon
- Vail Valley employee shortage affecting business operations, expansion plans
- Structure fire in Minturn extinguished; Highway 24 reopened in both directions
- Rodeos are the torturing of animals for human enjoyment, are they not? (letter)