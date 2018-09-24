Many conservative groups use hidden stealth tactics to influence opinion and political decision-making (letter)
September 24, 2018
To the editor: For the past 40 years, I have tried to become an expert on conservative political thought. I believe it is important to share with your readers the one important finding I have learned.
There now appears to be a much larger number of conservatives who are essentially "survival-of-the-fittest" social Darwinists than there were during the 1950s through 1970s. This means, I believe, that they want to abolish and eliminate all federal government safety-net programs, including Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and college student loans.
You will find many of them in the U.S. Congress within the House Freedom Caucus, the old Tea Party and the movement conservatives. You will find a heavy dose of such thinking in conservative think tanks such as Americans for Prosperity, The Heritage Foundation and The Cato Institute.
While some of these groups are open and transparent about their beliefs, many use hidden stealth tactics to influence opinion and political decision-making. Others can do the same research I have done and will likely come to the same conclusion.
I highly recommend the books "Dark Money," by Jane Mayer, and "Democracy in Chains," by Nancy MacLean.
Sincerely,
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, New York
