 Many hold to double standard when it comes to Red Hen vs. Masterpiece Cakeshop (letter) | VailDaily.com

Many hold to double standard when it comes to Red Hen vs. Masterpiece Cakeshop (letter)

Vail Daily Letter to the Editor

How is it not acceptable for a restaurant owner to politely refuse to serve a patron due their actions and beliefs and yet it was applauded when recently deemed legal for a baker to refuse to make a wedding cake for a gay couple?

Nancy Berg

Edwards