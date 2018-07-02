Many hold to double standard when it comes to Red Hen vs. Masterpiece Cakeshop (letter)
July 2, 2018
How is it not acceptable for a restaurant owner to politely refuse to serve a patron due their actions and beliefs and yet it was applauded when recently deemed legal for a baker to refuse to make a wedding cake for a gay couple?
Nancy Berg
Edwards
