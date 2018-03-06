Many reasons for Denver and Colorado ski resorts to bid for Olympics (letter)

Chris: Shame on you for putting down an Olympic bid by Denver for 2030 ("Please don't bring the Winter Olympics to Colorado," Chris Freud, Thursday, March 1).

To even think that 1976 has any relevance to 2018 (or 2030) is ridiculous! We have so many more venues developed in this era that will accommodate such a prestigious event. An opportunity to host the Olympics in our region has valuable positive impact for so many reasons, including:

• Excellent brand recognition by showcasing Colorado and "our region" (to say we do not "need" this is arrogant and irresponsible).

• The honor to host in the U.S. instead of Asia over and over.

• Positive economic impact.

• Opportunity to get additional "workforce housing" developed.

Instead of being shortsighted and looking for reasons why it would not work, why don't you use a little creativity and a positive approach to finding solutions.

Tom Erhart

Avon