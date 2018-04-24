Mark Williams for Congress: People over oil and gas industry profits (letter)
Dear editor: Heads up, voters. Democrats and unaffiliated voices have a significant primary election just ahead. On Tuesday, June 26, we get a big say as to who becomes the next U.S. Congressman for our district.
This is rather huge — so let's not blow it!
Mark Williams is the only choice for me because he has taken the strongest stand against the interests of oil and gas companies. I do not want any more poisonous fracking operations polluting our air and water. Mark Williams does not take any political action committee money from entities linked to the oil and gas industry.
Sadly, the same can't be said of Mark's opponent.
Want to do your part to halt the influence of dirty money in politics? Then vote for Mark Williams. He's for people, not oil and gas company profits.
Jesse Mielarczyk
Fort Collins
