Mason: Big summer concerts won’t disrupt free concerts, Bravo! Vail or Vail Dance Festival (column)

If you haven't heard the news, the legendary Robert Plant is coming to town. He'll bring his band The Sensational Space Shifters to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater this summer, and there is a lot of excitement for this event locally and regionally, as well.

We are excited and hope you are, too. We've also heard some concerns that this event, and other events we are bringing to the Ford Amphitheater as part of our Whistle Pig Vail concert series, might interrupt the Ford Amphitheater's already amazing summer programming.

Don't worry — our Hot Summer Nights free concert series, Bravo! Vail, the Fourth of July concert and the Vail Dance Festival are still going to take place, as they have for the past 30 years at our beautiful hometown venue.

Robert Plant, as well as the phenomenal band Dispatch, are coming as part of Whistle Pig Vail, and we are close to announcing several more headliner music acts for the series (… expect more great artist announcements).

Bravo! Vail and the Vail Dance Festival schedules will not be impacted by the new concert series.

Robert Plant is coming Tuesday, June 19. This means the Hot Summer Nights free concert series will start the following week, June 26, and carry into late August. We have some great bands lined up for Hot Summer Nights, and we look forward to announcing that lineup and schedule by mid-April.

Recommended Stories For You

The Ford Amphitheater has a long tradition of bringing big-name acts to Vail, and artists are always amazed, impressed and refreshed by the experience of playing at our one-of-a-kind outdoor venue. Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Norah Jones, Sheryl Crow and so many more have come to our venue for concerts many of us still remember like they were yesterday.

Think of Whistle Pig Vail as our commitment — the Vail Valley Foundation's commitment — to take this legacy of great, headliner music in Vail to the next level.

We can't wait to get the series underway June 16 with Dispatch and June 19 with Robert Plant, and we look forward to announcing more details about dates and artists for our Hot Summer Nights free concert series (now in its 31st year). You can learn more about all the happenings at our venue at http://www.grfavail.com, and you can learn more about Whistle Pig Vail at http://www.whistlepigvail.com.

Jennifer Mason is director of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater for the Vail Valley Foundation.