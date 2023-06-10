Matney: Depending on the Holy Spirit

All of us need and desire peace of mind, hope for our futures, and good relationships with others.

God has made provision for all of that through the ministry of the Holy Spirit. After Jesus arose from the dead and ascended back to the Father in heaven, he sent the Holy Spirit on the Day of Pentecost to indwell and empower all who call on the name of the Lord in sincerity and truth.

But do we depend on the Holy Spirit enough in our day-to-day living to enjoy the benefits he provides? Once a year, at Christmas, we have a huge holiday for the birth of Christ, and we commemorate his death every Sunday in communion, and we celebrate his resurrection at Easter. This is as it should be, but when do we ever celebrate the Holy Spirit? Perhaps we remember the outpouring of the Holy Spirit once a year on Pentecost Sunday. This year it was May 28. But do we consciously depend on and honor the present-tense ministry of the Holy Spirit every day?

We depend on the love of God and the sacrifice of Jesus to cover our sins and shortcomings, and we rest in the fact we have eternal life, but do we depend on the indwelling power of the Holy Spirit to lift us above sin and selfishness and into greater love for God and our fellow man?

In our theology and daily living, we may unconsciously minimize the importance of the Holy Spirit or take him for granted. But to Jesus, the Holy Spirit was not an impersonal power or force or artificial intelligence program running in the background of our daily lives that can be forgotten. Numerous scriptures warn us to not dishonor the Holy Spirit.

In Hebrews 10: 29, we are warned to not trample underfoot the son of God and his blood by which we are sanctified, nor are we to insult the Spirit of grace. In Ephesians 4:30 we are told, Do not grieve the Holy Spirit of God, with whom you were sealed for the day of redemption.

In fact, Jesus said that all manner of sin can be forgiven, except blasphemy of the Holy Spirit. See Matthew 12:31, Mark 3:28-30, and Luke 12:10. Great honor is extended to the Holy Spirit, and we do ourselves a grave disservice to minimize the ministry of the Spirit in our lives.

In John 16:7, Jesus said, “I tell you the truth; It is expedient for you that I go away: for if I go not away, the Holy Spirit will not come; but if I depart, I will send him unto you.” Various translations say, “It is necessary, essential, and for your good” that I’m going away.

So, we’re not to insult, grieve, or blaspheme the Holy Spirit. To Jesus, the Holy Spirit was not an inconsequential afterthought and we, as his followers, should not discount his importance in our daily lives. Let’s look at just a few of the benefits the Spirit wants to provide for us.

First, and foremost, the Holy Spirit reveals the fullness of Jesus, to us. Jesus said in John 16:13-14, “But when he, the Spirit of truth, comes, he will guide you into all the truth. He will glorify me because it is from me that he will receive what he will make known to you.

The Holy Spirit helps us think better. Paul wrote in Romans 8:5-8, Those who live according to the flesh have their minds set on what the flesh desires; but those who live in accordance with the Spirit have their minds set on what the Spirit desires. The mind governed by the flesh is death, but the mind governed by the Spirit is life and peace.

The Holy Spirit helps us rise above deceptive temptations and destructive choices and habits. Paul wrote, “For if you live according to the flesh, you will die; but if by the Spirit you put to death the misdeeds of the body, you will live,” in Romans 8:13. Paul wrote in Galatians 5:16, “So I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh.” The VOICE translation reads, “Here’s my instruction: walk in the Spirit, and let the Spirit bring order to your life. If you do, you will never give in to your selfish and sinful cravings.”

The Holy Spirit produces in us and nourishes us with the fruits of love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control, according to Galatians 5:22-23.

And the Holy Spirit helps us pray more effectively. In Romans 8:26-27, Paul wrote, “In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans and intercedes for God’s people in accordance with the will of God.

This is just a short list of how the Holy Spirit helps us in our daily lives. So, let us not fail to honor, esteem, and depend on the Holy Spirit daily. Let us pray Paul’s prayer in Ephesians 3:16-19, “Father, strengthen me with power by your Spirit in my inner being, so that Christ may dwell in my heart by faith. And, that I, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge — that I may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God. Amen.”

Dan Matney is the pastor at New Life Assembly of God in Avon. Email him at pastordanmatney@hotmail.com .