Matney: Four anchors of hope

In this column, I would like to assure you that God loves you right where you are. He loves you whatever the state of your mental health may be. If you are depressed, angry, full of anxiety and fear, hate, and self-pity, God loves you! You don’t have to get good enough or positive enough or feel better for God to love you. Period. Full stop.

Also, I want to share a few scriptures that let us know God weeps with us, feels our pain, and without condemnation or coercion, offers hope for the future if we want it.

During the holidays people frequently have high expectations. There is “a thrill of hope and the weary world rejoices!” as the Christmas carol says. People make New Year’s resolutions and have a sense of optimism that things will get better. But not everyone feels that way.

Older adults have seen so many new years come and go they may no longer be inspired by another one. Others have experienced so much hardship and loss that the new year has lost its luster. People are certain nothing will change except their bodies will get older and their days get shorter. The same old aches, pains, disappointments and grief will follow them into the new year.

Someone might say, “Cheer up! Get over it!” But that would be cruel. The Bible warns us in Proverbs 25:20, “Singing songs, and being happy-go-lucky around a person whose heart is heavy, is as bad as stealing his jacket in cold weather or rubbing salt in his wounds.” This is an example of “toxic positivity.” It is the tendency to dismiss or minimize someone’s pain with false or shallow optimism. God does not do that. He cares deeply about our pain.

Support Local Journalism Donate



God is not flippant about our pain, and he instructs his followers to empathize with those who are suffering. Romans 12:15 tells us to weep with those who weep. Would God do less? Isaiah 53:3 tells us the Messiah, Jesus, was a man of sorrow and acquainted with grief. Hebrews 5:7 tells us Jesus wept during his days on Earth. Luke 19:41 and John 11:35 show Jesus weeping at the tomb of Lazarus and over the City of Jerusalem. Hebrews 1:3 states that Jesus is the exact representation of God’s being. When we see Jesus weeping, we see God weeping.

Hebrews 4:15 tells us that Jesus, our high priest, is touched with the feelings of our infirmities. In a very real sense, God weeps with man, and Jesus still suffers with his people.

Hebrews 13:3 says to remember those who are imprisoned and being mistreated as if we were there suffering with them. Would God do less? Isaiah 63:9 says, “In all their suffering he also suffered.” God suffers with us.

Sometimes, well-meaning friends will intentionally mismatch our unhappy mood to try to cheer us up. We can forgive that. They mean well. But sometimes, this is their way of avoiding other people’s pain. But Galatians 6:2 tells us to bear one another’s burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ. God will not avoid your burdens or minimize your pain. God’s people shouldn’t either.

So, what can we hope for when aging is inevitable and the past irreversible? When a person has experienced irretrievable losses, lingering grief, and unrelenting pain, what is there left to hope for and believe in? Please let me offer you four anchors of faith and hope.

First, by a simple, sincere prayer, even with imperfect faith, you can begin a relationship with your Creator, the one who loves you and gave his life for you. Call on the name of Jesus today and begin that relationship. He will grow your faith and hope.

Second, if possible, attend church. If you need transportation, it can be provided. But somehow get into fellowship with others. Invite someone to come to your home and study the Bible with you, pray with you and extend the healing hands of Jesus to you.

In our church, we sing a song titled, “Brighter Days.” It says, “There are brighter days ahead. Love will find you in your pain.” God is love. He loves you right in the middle of your pain. And he will extend his hand of healing, help and love to you as you reach out and take it.

Third, if possible, reach out to help someone else. You may feel you have nothing to offer. You may feel completely broken. But your story can help others. I’m in touch with an incarcerated man who deeply regrets his wrongdoing and is now working on a curriculum to help other inmates. He wrote: “I refuse to be this broken and not use this experience to make my life and other lives better.” Friend, your experience, strength and hope will help someone else. Determine to reach out to help others and you will help yourself.

Fourth, embrace God’s promise of a brand-new beginning. Revelation 21:1-5 states, Then I saw “a new heaven and a new earth,” And I heard a loud voice from the throne, “Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” He who was seated on the throne said, “See, I am making everything new!”

Friends, God offers us real hope. When the tinsel is torn down and the holiday hype fades in the rear-view mirrors, God has something infinitely better to look forward to. God offers us friendship and fellowship now and forever in his eternal family. Simply utter the name, “Jesus.” God will hear the cry of your heart and come to you.

Dan Matney is the pastor at New Life Assembly of God in Avon. Email him at pastordanmatney@hotmail.com .