Matney: Overcoming fear, dealing with disappointment and keeping the faith

A woman was looking at herself in the bedroom mirror, getting ready to go to her 50-year high school reunion. She wasn’t happy with what she saw and said to her husband, “I feel horrible; I look old, wrinkled and ugly. I really need you to pay me a compliment.” The husband replied, “Your eyesight is excellent!”

Now, that’s a horrible joke, but it is true that aging can depress us, frighten us and make us feel unappreciated. At my high school class’s 10-year reunion, we were bragging about all we had accomplished since high school: college, marriage, children, careers, houses, etc. And, we were sure the future would only get better. But by our 20-year reunion, life’s hard knocks had made us a little more realistic. But we still had our health and many working years ahead of us to secure our finances and retirement. We did not fear the future.

Now, this summer, 30 years after our 20-year reunion, we will be celebrating our 50-year reunion. Several of our classmates have passed on. Important relationships have soured and ended. Many classmates have retired. Some can’t retire, but wish they could. Our finances, for good or bad, are largely set in stone. All of us have extra weight, wrinkles and worries. None of us know how many years we have left and with failing health, etc. we have fears about the future we’ve never had before. I expect we’ll be a pretty humble group.

The apostle Paul referred to himself as “Paul the Aged,” (Philemon 1:9) and wrote to the Corinthian believers about his many troubles. Yet, regardless of our age, we’ve all experienced fear, disappointments and crisis in our faith. Let’s briefly look at how Paul overcame fear and disappointments and kept the faith. I’ll be learning along with you.

Paul wrote in 2 Corinthians 1:8-9: “We do not want you to be uninformed, brothers and sisters, about the troubles we experienced in the province of Asia. We were under great pressure, far beyond our ability to endure, so that we despaired of life itself. Indeed, we felt we had received the sentence of death. But this happened that we might not rely on ourselves but on God, who raises the dead.”

If anyone knew how to get through life’s rough places, Paul did. His suffering was legendary. Please take a moment to read the lengthy list of things he suffered.

In 2 Corinthians 11:23-29, he wrote, “I have worked hard, been in prison more frequently, been flogged more severely, and been exposed to death again and again. Five times I received the forty lashes minus one. Three times I was beaten with rods, once I was pelted with stones, three times I was shipwrecked, I spent a night and a day in the open sea, I have been constantly on the move. I have been in danger from rivers, in danger from bandits, in danger from my fellow Jews, in danger from Gentiles; in danger in the city, in danger in the country, in danger at sea; and in danger from false believers. I have labored and toiled and have often gone without sleep; I have known hunger and thirst and have often gone without food; I have been cold and naked. Besides everything else, I face daily the pressure of my concern for all the churches. Who is weak, and I do not feel weak? Who is led into sin, and I do not inwardly burn?”

Incredible! And yet, Paul wrote to encourage others who were suffering. So, briefly, what can we learn from these and other passages?

First, notice, Paul was transparent about his difficulties and fears. In 2 Corinthians 7:5, he wrote, “When we came into Macedonia, we had no rest, but we were harassed at every turn — conflicts on the outside, fears within.” This great apostle of the faith wasn’t afraid to confess his troubles, fear, pressure and despair. And yet, many people are reluctant to talk about their problems. In many cases, it is because of self-centered ego and pride. So, get over the ego! (I’m preaching to myself here!) Humility is a key to overcoming.

Paul also wrote in 2 Corinthians 1:9 that the suffering, pressure and despair “happened so that we might not rely on ourselves but on God, who raises the dead.” Friends, don’t be too proud to ask God for strength and help through your suffering. Prayer is a key to overcoming.

In 2 Corinthians 1:3-4, Paul wrote about the God of all comfort who comforts us so we can comfort others who are suffering. So, share your experience, strength and hope with others. This will in turn encourage and strengthen you. Sharing hope with others is a key to overcoming.

In 2 Corinthians and his other letters in the Bible, Paul shares many more keys for victory. Currently, I am teaching a series on Overcoming Fear, Dealing with Disappointments and Keeping the Faith. Please join us for this series of teachings on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 480 Nottingham Road in Avon, or at 10:15 a.m. on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/VailNewLife for our live streaming church services. We’ll be offering hope, praying for people’s needs and rejoicing in God’s love. Please join us live or catch the recorded sermon later on Facebook.

Dan Matney is the pastor at New Life Assembly of God in Avon. Email him at pastordanmatney@hotmail.com .