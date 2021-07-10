Matney: Peace for a divided people

When I was a young boy in junior high, a couple of brothers bullied me a lot. One day I was visiting another friend in the hospital and I just happened to see one of the bullies in a hospital bed also.

I stopped in and talked with him. He had been injured in a motorcycle accident. I visited with him briefly, and as I left, he thanked me for stopping to see him. He and his brother never bullied me after that. God enabled me to make peace with them. Abraham Lincoln said, “Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friend?”

Last Sunday was the Fourth of July, Independence Day, America’s birthday. For the past 245 years, God’s mercy has rested on the United States, and we’ve been crowned with good and brotherhood from sea to shining sea.

And yet, as in the dark days of the Civil War, there are many forces of division threatening our nation’s peace. Today, I want to highlight an ingredient that is essential for maintaining peace in our nation, our hearts, in our homes and in our relationships with our fellow man. It is the ingredient of salt. Let me first cite an Old Testament scripture and then I’ll unpack its New Testament meanings.

Leviticus 2:13 reads, “Season all your grain offerings with salt. Do not leave the salt of the covenant of your God out of your grain offerings; add salt to all your offerings.”

God’s covenant with ancient Israel was symbolized by salt. Just as salt flavored their food, and in the days before refrigeration, preserved their food and had numerous healing properties, God was saying to his people then, and to us today, that his covenant of love with us includes healing and health for our mind and body, the preservation of our eternal soul in everlasting life, and the flavor of faith, hope, love, peace and joy for adventurous living in the here and now.

Salt is representative of God’s spirit working in our lives, flavoring all we do for the glory of God, the exaltation of Jesus and the joy of man. And, as we receive his influence into our own lives, and add the salt of love, joy, truth and peace to our offerings and sacrifice of service to God and man, we become the salt of the Earth. So, as the salt of the Earth, how can we preserve our own hearts and our divided nation in peace?

Colossians 4:6 reads, “Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone.”

We are to let our conversations be full of grace, seasoned with kindness — even when talking about politics and religion. It isn’t easy, but the right way to answer everyone is with respect. As I visited the bully in the hospital, I extended kindness and respect. He responded in kind also.

I love the humorous story of the woman having difficulty getting her car started after it had stalled in traffic. The guy in the car behind her expressed his impatience with her by blowing his horn every few seconds. Finally, the lady, worn out by his rudeness, stepped out of her car, walked back to the honker’s car and said, “I’m having difficulty in getting my car started. If you’ll go and see if you can start it, I’ll honk your horn for you!”

That guy was disrespectful to the woman and he certainly wasn’t a peacemaker. We need to ask ourselves if we are honking more than helping. If we’re going to flavor life with peace, we’ll need to compliment more than criticize, comfort more than complain, and help more than honk.

Salt is a natural antiseptic. It helps in treating and preventing bacterial infections of the skin and mouth. When I’ve had mild infections in my gums, I can rinse my mouth out with saltwater and it will clear right up. I find that I also need to rinse the words of my mouth with the saltwater of grace, humility, love, truth and kindness to clear up ego, self-seeking and hypocrisy.

We don’t need to sacrifice truth for the sake of peace, but we need to season our truth with compassion and respect. Jesus builds on this theme in Mark 9:49-50. He said, “Everyone will be salted with fire, and every sacrifice will be salted with salt. Salt is good. But if the salt loses its saltiness, how will you season it? Have salt in yourselves, and have peace with one another.”

“Salted by fire,” speaks of God’s purifying work in our lives. As we say yes to the influence of his spirit in our lives, he will purify our motives and use us to speak peace to a divided world. Gracious speaking, living and serving enables us to have peace and joy in our own hearts and with one another.

Applying salt to a wound protects against bacterial infections. To “have salt in yourselves” is the admonition to let God’s truth heal us from any wounding in our own lives that keep us from being effective ministers of God’s peace. Just as salt stings in a wound, the truth about ourselves may hurt, but it ultimately heals us and sets us free. You shall know the truth and the truth will set you free.

And finally, I highly recommend that we become followers of Jesus. He said, “I am the way, the truth and the life,” and he proved it with his own life of love and service and ultimately resurrection from the dead. We can follow in his footsteps, live forever with him, and become agents of his love and peace in a divided world.

Dan Matney is the pastor at New Life Assembly of God in Avon. Email him at pastordanmatney@hotmail.com .

