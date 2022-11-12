Matney: Thanksgiving, the key to happiness and knowing God

Thousands of years before Judaism or Christianity were in existence, Chinese pictographs told the story of creation, the fall of man, the flood and salvation. The ancient Chinese symbol for righteousness included the symbol of a lamb above a man. The meaning was, “Under the lamb, I am righteous!” The New Testament reveals that Jesus is the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world in John 1:29.

The Karen people are one of the largest ethnic minorities in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma. The ancient name for God, in the Karen language was, “Y’wa — the Supreme God. I find it fascinating that their name for God is so similar to Yahweh, the ancient Hebrew name for God.

Remembering the teachings of his ancestors, the ancient Incas and pre-Incas in South America, King Pachacuti, ruler of the Incas and builder of Machu Picchu, turned from worshipping the sun to worshipping Viracocha — the Lord, the omnipotent creator of all things.

From the Native American Indians of Montana, Wyoming and Alaska, to indigenous peoples around the world, the knowledge of the one true God has been engraved on the hearts and minds of people by their oral traditions and written languages. But this knowledge has been suppressed by Satan’s design and man’s ego.

The apostle Paul wrote in Romans 1:21: “For although they knew God, they neither glorified him as God nor gave thanks to him, but their thinking became futile and their foolish hearts were darkened.” The Living Bible paraphrases it this way: “Yes, they knew about him all right, but they wouldn’t admit it or worship him or even thank him for all his daily care. And after a while … their foolish minds became dark and confused.”

Did you catch that? They knew about the one true God but refused to give him thanks. As a result, the truth was lost in the darkness of humanism, mythology and idolatry, including human sacrifice and the worship of the sun, moon, stars, animals and wood and stone. Romans, Chapter 1, goes on to describe the consequences that come from failure to give thanks to God.

As the holidays approach, let us be sure to give thanks. We all know the stresses of the holidays can bring out the worst in a person. The pressures of traveling to see family, entertaining guests, buying gifts, fixing big family meals, running up credit card balances, going to the office party, the church party and the school party can make us meaner than the Christmas Grinch.

So, as the holidays approach, how can we keep from becoming a scowling, growling, Grinch or holiday humbug? How can we help ourselves and others minimize our holiday stress? That’s where gratitude and thanksgiving come in. I want to suggest a strategy that can help.

Here’s the strategy: Little by little over the next few days and weeks, before Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, consciously begin to increase the number and frequency of sincere compliments and expressions of appreciation you extend to God and the people in your life. Include your neighbor, store clerk, and others. You will feel your happiness begin to increase.

A neat thing happens when we express appreciation and thanksgiving to others; they feel better and, our own happiness multiplies. Here’s a key to happiness: The more you express sincere gratitude, the more things you will see to be thankful for. And the more you are thankful, the happier you will be. Your stress will decrease and your happiness will increase. You are happier, you make others happier and everyone benefits

As we enter the holidays ahead of us, embrace the slightest amount of child-like wonder and faith and let it move you to gratitude and thanksgiving. Then let that faith and gratitude be whispered as a prayer to God and verbalized to the people around you. You will find your thanksgiving is a major key to your happiness, and to your knowledge of the one true God and his love for you, and the Lamb he gave in sacrifice for your sins. Oh, give him thanks!

Dan Matney is the pastor at New Life Assembly of God in Avon. Email him at pastordanmatney@hotmail.com .