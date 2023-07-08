Matney: The character of our nation

“In the end, the state of the Union comes down to the character of the people” wrote Alex de Tocqueville, the French political scientist, philosopher, and historian.

God said to Abraham, “If I can find 10 people of righteous character, I will not destroy the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah. Sadly, only Lot was found, and the cities were destroyed.” See Genesis, chapters 18 and 19 for the sad, sordid story. What is the state of our nation? Do we have enough people of righteous character to hold back the hand of divine judgment?

What is God looking for when he judges a person, a community, or a nation? Let me define the character God loves by contrasting two Bible passages. Please read the following passages slowly and contemplatively and ask God to help you take a fearless inventory of self.

Colossians 3:5-9: “Put to death, therefore, whatever belongs to your earthly nature: sexual immorality, impurity, lust, evil desires, and greed, which is idolatry. Because of these, the wrath of God is coming … Now you must also rid yourselves of all such things as these: anger, rage, malice, slander, and filthy language from your lips. Do not lie to each other….”

By contrast, here is what God loves:

2 Peter 1:5-8: “Make every effort to add to your faith goodness, knowledge, self-control, perseverance, godliness, mutual affection, and love. For if you possess these qualities in increasing measure, they will keep you from being ineffective and unproductive in your knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

I looked up more character traits, both positive and negative, and here are a few more, many of them reflected in the scripture passages above. Here is a short list of negative traits.

Disrespectful, deceitful, vulgar, arrogant, sarcastic, lazy, unreliable, rude, stubborn, selfish, greedy, judgmental, nosey, self-righteous, revengeful, abusive, prejudiced, unfriendly, indecent, unapologetic, power-hungry, irreverent, hypocritical, hot-headed, materialistic, unrepentant, etc.

Positive character traits: Honest, disciplined, courageous, obedient, kind, fair, thoughtful, compassionate, hardworking, trustworthy, modest, flexible, humble, cheerful, helpful, patient, thankful, loving, sober, well-behaved, well-read, principled, teachable, generous, repentant, etc.

If we placed the above character traits on a scale of 0 to 50, with zero being pure evil and 50 being like Jesus, where would our community and our own individual lives fall on the scale?

I believe our community has numerous godly assets that God takes pleasure in. Among those assets is the Vail Pastors Network. Our pastors frequently break bread with each other and build on our relationships with one another. Our churches help individuals and families in crisis in numerous ways. And we’re teaching that all of us need to be people of godly character.

Also, we have many other wonderful nonprofit organizations serving the citizens of our community. Every year, Vail Valley Cares, which runs our local Thrifty Stores, turns hundreds of thousands of dollars back into our community in the form of student scholarships to CMC and grants to other nonprofit organizations in our valley.

Another wonderful organization is the 4 Eagle Ranch north of Wolcott. All the profits generated from its operations are turned back to nonprofit organizations in the valley including 4 Eagle Senior Care, the senior adult ministry that I lead. The Ranch hosts and supports Wild West days for the school district, Shop With a Cop for the Sheriff’s department and students, Vail Valley Veterans, SpeakUp, ReachOut suicide prevention and numerous other local programs.

Also, I am grateful that Nate Peterson and the Vail Daily allow me to place a column in the paper on the second Sunday of each month. I believe a free press and the religious freedoms that we have in our community and nation are an asset well pleasing to God.

As we thank God for the 247th birthday of the United States, let’s heed the words sometimes attributed to Alex de Tocqueville when he came to America in 1831 and traveled extensively through the states: “I sought for the secret of America’s greatness and genius in her commodious harbors, her ample rivers, and it was not there. I sought for it in her fertile fields, and boundless prairies, and it was not there. I sought it in her rich mines, and vast world commerce, and it was not there. Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits aflame with righteousness, did I understand the secret of her genius and power. America is great because America is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.”

“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people,” Proverbs 14:34 reads. As Peter encouraged us to do in 1 Peter 1:8, “let us resolve to possess godly character qualities in ever-increasing measure and let us live our lives, ‘aflame with righteousness.'”

Dan Matney is the pastor at New Life Assembly of God in Avon. Email him at pastordanmatney@hotmail.com .