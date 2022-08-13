Matney: The life we live determines the legacy we leave

I really like this title, but it is not original with me. I found variations of it in several places on the internet. Also, the statistics on the Juke family listed below came from several sources. There were some disagreements on the exact numbers, but there was general agreement between the articles and the original study mentioned.

In the early 1700s, Max Juke was born in upstate New York. He and his family were notorious for their ungodly, immoral and criminal lifestyles, and, sadly, it showed up in their descendants through many generations. In 1874, approximately five to six generations later, sociologist Richard L. Dugdale, an executive with the Prison Association of New York, visited the 13 county jails in upstate New York to find the causes of crime and criminals. One of the families he studied was the “Max Juke” family. In one jail alone, he found six members of the Juke family.

This reminds me of some of my visits to the Eagle County jail. On one of my visits, we ministered to both a father and a son who were in jail at the same time.

The father seemed a little embarrassed, but almost indifferent about it.

Dugdale studied 1,200 descendants of the Juke family, and in 1877 published his findings titled, “The Jukes: A Study in Crime, Pauperism, Disease and Heredity.” He reported that Max Juke had been the ancestor of more than 76 convicted criminals, including seven murderers, 60 thieves, 18 brothel-keepers and 120 prostitutes. Over 200 family members were on welfare, many were alcoholics and 300 had died prematurely. Sadly, there are still families like this today. Sin breeds more sin.

By contrast, Jonathan Edwards, was a great man of God. He lived at the same time as Max Jukes, but he and his wife led a godly home. Of the 1,394 descendants studied, there were 13 college presidents, 65 college professors, three U.S. Senators, 30 judges, 100 lawyers, 60 physicians, 75 military officers, 100 preachers and missionaries, 60 authors, one vice president of the United States (Aaron Burr), 80 other public officials, and 295 college graduates, among whom were governors of states and ministers to foreign nations. Godliness elevates families and nations.

Thankfully, our family tree can look more like the Edwards family tree rather than the Juke tree. As these studies illustrate, the way we live our lives, like ripples on a pond, has ongoing consequences for generations to come, for good or bad.

The choices our grandparents and parents made and the choices we make today will influence our descendants for generations to come. The good news is that the curses from past generations can be broken when we turn to God with a humble and sincere heart and obey his commands.

As a parent or grandparent, or as a friend to others, we must continue to influence the generations to come. This may require some personal changes. We must get our own “sin-sick” soul well. We need healed and delivered from unrighteous anger, jealousy and pride, all forms of prejudice, resentment, impurity, chronic unhappiness, and complaining, etc. We need deliverance from sin, satan and self.

Deuteronomy warns us against idolatry, that is putting self, others or things ahead of God. Just as a husband or wife would not tolerate another partner in their marriage, God will not tolerate anything coming between us and him. He warns us there are generational consequences for such idolatry, but he promises blessings on us and our descendants if we remain faithful to him.

Deuteronomy 5:9-10 states: “I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God who will not tolerate your affection for any other gods. I lay the sins of the parents upon their children; the entire family is affected — even children in the third and fourth generations of those who reject me. But I lavish unfailing love for a thousand generations on those who love me and obey my commands.”

Today, people worship money, family, recreation, health, pleasure, education, houses, cars, and even religion. All of these are good, but if we put them ahead of our relationship with the one and only true God, these “little gods” can negatively impact our descendants for generations to come, but loving and obeying God will reap blessings for many more generations to come.

Let’s look to God for the healing and deliverance we need in our own lives so we can leave a legacy of blessing for our children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the generations yet to be born. The life we live determines the legacy we leave.

Psalm 102:18 states: “Let this be recorded for future generations, so that a people not yet born will praise the Lord.”

Dan Matney is the pastor at New Life Assembly of God in Avon. Email him at pastordanmatney@hotmail.com .