Matney: The queen, Rosh Hashana and 9/11

In today’s column, I would like to discuss three September events and the lessons they teach.

The first event is the death of Queen Elizabeth II this past Thursday morning. Though she had ruled more than 70 years, and was 96 years old at the time of her death, her death and subsequent changes in the British monarchy were certain. Ecclesiastes 7:2 says: “Death is the destiny of every person; the living should take this to heart.” We who are alive should take it to heart and realize our own death is certain. Let us be prepared for it in every way.

Following the Queen’s death, newly confirmed British Prime Minister Liz Truss, said, “Today the crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state: his majesty, King Charles III.” A page turned, an era passed, a new chapter began.

I think it is impressive that this tradition is over 1,000 years old, and I honor the resiliency and stability of the British nation. And, yet, the second event I wish to discuss, Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, taking place on September 25-27 this year, has been on God’s calendar for over 3,000 years. In the Bible, it is known as Yom Teruah, or the Feast of Trumpets.

God instituted this Jewish festival in Leviticus 23:23-25. The Lord said, “On the first day of the appointed month in early autumn, you are to observe a day of complete rest. It will be an official day for holy assembly, a day commemorated with loud blasts of a trumpet.”

God instituted the Jewish New Year in order to give his people a new beginning, a fresh start, a clean slate. It was their opportunity to repent and return to God and crown him as the king of their life. As Rabbi Yisrael Hess said, “On Rosh Hashanah … Coronating Hashem (God) on the first day of the year elevates us to a whole new level. We now recognize that Hashem is the center of the entire world and the center of our individual world.”

A new era has begun for England, a new year is beginning for Israel and many Christians believe a new world, with a new king, is coming soon. It may begin on a September date also.

Many Christians believe Jesus will return to Earth during the Feast of Trumpets, although the year and exact day is not known. Just as Jesus died, was buried, and rose from the dead, fulfilling his biblical appointments on the days of Passover, Unleavened Bread and First fruits, he will fulfill his next appointment with mankind on the Feasts of Trumpets.

The apostle Paul wrote, in 1 Corinthians 15 and 1 Thessalonians 4, “Listen, I tell you a mystery: We will not all sleep (in death), but we will all be changed in a flash, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, the dead will be raised imperishable, and we will be changed. For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so, we will be with the Lord forever. Therefore encourage one another with these words.”

The third event I wish to briefly discuss is the attack on the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center that took place on this day, Sept. 11, 2001. Let me quote a couple of verses from a poem I wrote that summarizes the prophetic lesson of 9/11.

From New York City a sign was given,

The terrorist’s attack of Nine Eleven.

The falling Towers, a sign of things to come,

What the Bible calls the fall of Babylon.

World trade will cease and nations fail,

Stock markets will crash on a world-wide scale.

Come out My people before it’s too late.

If you’re caught in Babylon, it will seal your fate.

From New York City on Nine Eleven,

Love sent a warning from the God of Heaven:

Don’t heap up treasures for these last days,

In a tsunami of time, they’ll be swept away.

Man’s towers are falling, they cannot stand.

God’s Spirit is calling, the end is at hand.

Come out My people before it’s too late.

If you’re caught in Babylon, it will seal your fate.

What started as a small tower in Genesis, came to represent man’s government, greed and gods in the book of Revelation. Please read Revelation, Chapter 18, to see all Babylon represents.

The only way to come out of Babylon is to put your faith in Jesus and follow him. We can’t stop using the economic system of the world, but we can invest our time, talent and treasure into God’s eternal system. We can escape Babylon’s falling towers by running to the Lord Jesus. The name of the Lord is a strong tower. The righteous run into it and are safe, Proverbs 18:10.

Jesus is coming back, maybe this year, but if not, some of us, as the beloved Queen did, will make our appointment with God. Preparation for that day begins with a simple prayer of repentance for sin and of faith in God’s love, calling on the name of Jesus for salvation.

I pray you are anticipating that day.

Dan Matney is the pastor at New Life Assembly of God in Avon. Email him at pastordanmatney@hotmail.com .