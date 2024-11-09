Matney: The second coming of Christ?

God can transform negative situations into positive outcomes. God isn’t the author of death, destruction, and evil, but he has the power to turn it all around for good.

This truth is powerfully portrayed in the story of Joseph who was sold into slavery by his brothers. Eventually, however, Joseph became second-in-command in Egypt. Through this position, he saved countless lives during a severe famine. He said to his brothers, “You meant evil against me, but God meant it for good,” in Genesis 50:20. God loves us and intends to bless us even when we are in unjust circumstances.

In the Bible book of Judges, we see that ancient Israel would backslide into complacency, immorality, and idolatry, and when that happened, God allowed Israel’s enemies to defeat and dominate them. When, the Israelites groaned under high taxes, the cost of living, and oppressive government policies, God would raise up a judge to get them back on track and when they repented God would drive out their enemies.

The judges God sent were very human, very flawed, and often not the leaders they should be. For example, Samson, the strong man that many of us remember from our childhood Bible stories, was not a godly man. He allowed sexual immorality to lead him away from God. But God used Samson to deliver Israel.

So, God can bring about good for individuals and nations whether they have good leaders or bad leaders. For example, he allowed Nebuchadnezzar to defeat ancient Israel and take them captive to Babylon. When they repented, Cyrus the Persian conquered Babylon and let the Jews return to Jerusalem. And Cyrus even returned the gold and silver vessels Nebuchadnezzar had stolen from God’s temple. God used pagan leaders to chastise and to bless his people.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Interestingly, while Israel was in Babylonian captivity, God said to them through the prophet Jeremiah, “Work for the peace and prosperity of the city where I sent you into exile. Pray to the Lord for it, for its welfare will determine your welfare,” in Jeremiah 29:7

Jesus said similar things: “Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those that curse you, do good to those who abuse you, and pray for those who mistreat you,” in Luke 6:27-28. He said, “I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous,” in Matthew 5:44-45.

Friends, we are to do good and show love and respect to everyone just as God does. As followers of Jesus, we are not to bash, mock, denigrate or verbally abuse anyone. So, whether we’re happy or not with the results of our national and local elections, we must guard our hearts against hatred, vengeance and even discouragement.

One dear individual texted me and said, “Dan, I’m trying hard to keep from screaming at the TV this morning as they are trying to figure out what the Dems did wrong, instead of realizing how sick America is, to have elected such a man.” My friend continued, “Perhaps our Lord has allowed this to happen, to wake up the country to just how far “down” we have sunk!”

Other people look to our new leaders or political parties as the Second Coming of Christ. Perhaps they unconsciously believe we can achieve justice simply by changing the Supreme Court, banning abortion, or sending illegal immigrants back across the border, etc.

As important as it is to have good leaders and good policies, the truth is there is no peace and prosperity, no justice and righteousness without it starting in our hearts. All the rules and regulations in the books will not achieve the justice, compassion and righteousness we want. Only a change of heart and mind can do that. We must let God’s love rule and reign in our hearts.

People are feeling truly angry and disappointed or very jubilant. All these emotions are understandable, but neither violence and vitriol, nor boasting and gloating is proper for followers of Christ Jesus.

So, how should we respond to election results? We are to pray for our leaders whether we agree with their policies or their character. Paul wrote, “I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people — for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness,” in 1 Timothy 2:1-2. Also, let us be determined to talk respectfully and compassionately to one another.

Dan Matney is the pastor at New Life Assembly of God in Avon. Email him at pastordanmatney@hotmail.com .