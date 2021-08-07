Matney: Though the mountains be washed into the sea

I thank God for mankind’s amazing engineering marvels. That would include Interstate 70 and the tunnels through Glenwood Canyon.

Scripture teaches that God instructs man in technological advances. How people use technology isn’t always good, but I am thankful for our advances, and that we don’t live in the Stone Age without our many modern conveniences. If I have to quit driving because gasoline prices get too high, I don’t look forward to riding in a horse-drawn wagon on a single-lane, mud-and-gravel road through the canyon. I like comfortable, fast-moving automobiles and paved highways.

Of course, my reference to a single-lane, mud-and-gravel road through Glenwood Canyon is an exaggeration of what I-70 could become because of the recent mud and rockslides that have closed the interstate highway through the canyon. But it’s no exaggeration that the detour around the canyon is adding major travel time for people.

It normally takes 30 minutes to drive through the canyon to Glenwood Springs, but now it takes hours via one of the various detours around the closure. It might be faster to take a horse and buggy!

We’re also having mud and rockslides in Avon. Nottingham Road, where our church is located, has often been shut down because of mud coming from the hills just to the north.

Numerous homes and apartments along Nottingham Road have been flooded with muddy water and debris coming off of the hills. Part of the retaining wall at our church parking lot was broken because of the large rocks loosened from the hillside by the eroding force of the water coming down the hill behind our church. The rocks rolled down the hill and slammed into the concrete wall and broke it. Thankfully, our church building that backs right up to the hillside was not hurt.

All of this makes me think of Psalm 46:1-2: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore, will not we fear, though the earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea.”

It feels like our beautiful mountains are being washed into the Eagle and Colorado Rivers and being carried to the Pacific Ocean. If mankind, with all of his technology and engineering skills cannot keep our beloved mountains from being carried into the sea, what hope is there? But let us not forget the opening words of the Psalm: “God is or refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear.”

Mountains are supposed to be stable, unchanging, lasting through a lifetime and beyond. They are supposed to be there when you go to sleep at night and wake up in the morning.

But friend, you may feel like everything you thought was stable and secure is being eroded and washed away. Maybe it was a job or an investment you were trusting to provide for you. For many people, their trust in our government has been eroded.

For others, their health or finances are being eroded. Or, maybe, a relationship you trusted in has been compromised and shaken beyond hope. Whatever it is, you feel vulnerable, afraid and unsure of the future. But the God who created this mighty universe loves you and is a very present source of help in times of trouble.

The God who created the mountains will be there for you when you call on his name. “For, whoever calls on the name of the Lord will be saved,” Romans 10:13 states. Our heavenly father, the Creator, can keep you stable, even though everything around you is shaking. He is greater than every storm and he will sustain you all the days of your life and throughout all eternity.

I frequently sense God’s calming presence in my life, bringing faith, hope and peace to me in the midst of my storms. I encourage you to also put your trust in the one who created the mountains. His son, Jesus, paid the penalty for our sin and the price for eternal life. In him we have an unchanging, eternally secure refuge. Put your trust in him today. He loves you longer than the mountains will endure.

Dan Matney is the pastor at New Life Assembly of God in Avon. Email him at pastordanmatney@hotmail.com .

Dan Matney is the pastor at New Life Assembly of God in Avon. Email him at pastordanmatney@hotmail.com.