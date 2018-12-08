Matney: Vail Pastors Network doing God’s work in the Vail Valley community (column)

Hi, all. Thanks for taking a few minutes to stop by.

In addition to serving as the pastor of New Life Assembly of God, I am privileged to serve as a facilitator for the Vail Pastors Network. The Vail Pastors Network is an informal fellowship of about 20 senior pastors, plus associate pastors, church leaders, para-church leaders and community leaders. We meet several times throughout the year to support one another in ministry and to collaborate on valleywide activities.

Among other activities this past year, we also assisted with the UpLift Concert at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail and sponsored two Praise in The Park events in Avon and Gypsum. The UpLift Concert was especially effective in reaching out to the youth throughout our valley and in several surrounding communities, as well. The Vail Pastors Network also supports 4 Eagle Senior Care, a ministry to senior adults throughout the area, and assists with an interdenominational chaplaincy ministry at Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation Center in Eagle.

Recently, the Vail Pastors Network assisted with two wonderful initiatives during the Thanksgiving season of gratitude. We assisted with the Catholic Charities' annual Coat Drive, providing more than 80 coats to our valley's children, and we provided 200 food bags for elementary-age students.

The schools identified the children most at risk for meal shortages during the Thanksgiving break, and the Vail Pastors Network, Our Community Foundation (sponsors of the Eagle River Valley Food Bank) and the 4 Eagle Foundation joined forces to meet this need. A team of volunteers met at the Food Bank on Thursday, Nov. 15, and packed the 200 bags; then we delivered them to nine elementary schools in the area.

With each coat and food basket, we enclosed a small gift of chocolate, a note pad and pen and a short message of God's love reminding them that Jesus is the reason for the season.

We have received positive feedback and appreciation for the food and gift bags we delivered to the schools during the Thanksgiving vacation, and the schools have said they are looking forward to our help through the Christmas break, as well.

If anyone in the community is interested in helping, we'll be packing the food bags again on Thursday, Dec. 13, and we'll deliver the bags to the schools on Friday, Dec. 21. Volunteer help is welcome. Please contact me if you are interested in helping and want more information.

I am thankful to be involved in the good work the Vail Pastors Network is a part of, but the thing I am most thankful for is the spirit of unity that exists among our pastors, churches and community leaders that makes such collaboration possible.

It is my prayer that we may continue to grow in love and unity with one another and reflect God's desire for peace on Earth, good will to man. In Jesus' name I pray, amen.

Dan Matney is the pastor at New Life Assembly of God in Avon. Email him at pastordanmatney@hotmail.com.