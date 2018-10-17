Maybe it’s time to wipe the slate clean in Avon on Election Day (letter)
October 17, 2018
Editor's note: Find a cited version of this column at http://www.vaildaily.com.
With four of the seven Avon town council seats up for re-election, the town is at a crossroad. If you did not attend the candidate forum, please watch it on highfivemedia.com. It will provide you some insight as to why people are running.
During the incumbents' time on town council, Scott Prince and Sarah Smith Hymes both approved purchasing the new town hall, the Skier Building. The project is over budget and came after the citizens voted against buying the building.
Additionally, they approved spending millions of dollars to make West Beaver Creek Boulevard smaller and the sidewalks bigger, knowing that a hotel is going to be built between Avon Center and the Sheraton, increasing traffic in this area.
The Performance Pavilion, which is the jewel of Nottingham Park, has never risen to its full potential, although I think it is finally headed in the right direction, but still has a long way to go.
If you watch the forum, you will see that Tamra Nottingham Underwood, a previous Avon Town council member and member of the Avon Historical Committee, has an agenda. She is running so she can approve spend millions of taxpayer dollars to save the Hahnewald Barn. It is currently estimated to cost $6.87 million to move the barn.
Recommended Stories For You
Maybe it is a good thing to save the barn, but the cost should not be on the backs of the taxpayers; it could be done through philanthropy. Taxpayer money should be used to improve the quality of life for its citizens.
The other five candidates running for town council are Chico Thuon, Tom Ruemmler, Adrienne Perer, Russell Andrade and Mick Van Slyke. These candidates have never been on town council and will bring a fresh outlook to the town. They all indicated during the forum that spending is out of control and the citizens should have more say in how their tax dollars are spent.
Maybe it is time to wipe the slate clean in 2018 and vote for four of the five candidates who have never been on town council. Or if you feel that the Avon town council has represented your interests, is going in the correct direction and spending your tax dollars efficiently and wisely, then vote for the incumbents.
Angelo Loria
Avon
Trending In: Opinion
- Mazzuca: Why was planting of American flag omitted from ‘First Man’ film? (column)
- Noble: We are a country of immigrants, so why are we afraid to embrace Spanish speakers? (column)
- Our View: The Vail Daily endorses some candidates, some ballot issues. Here’s why (editorial)
- Norton: The smartest person in the room is rarely the one doing the most talking (column)
- Carnes: Kanye West, Taylor Swift and the consequences for apathetic entertainment (column)
Trending Sitewide
- Arapahoe Basin Ski Area COO Henceroth chimes in on Opening Day
- Loveland man dies in East Vail crash. No one else injured in Sunday evening accident
- Former Vail Valley arts patron Alberto Vilar trying to enjoy what’s left of his life after 10-year prison stint
- Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short to perform at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail
- Town of Vail likely to change short-term rental regulations in response to complaints