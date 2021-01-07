Mazzuca: Boy was I wrong

Sometimes we just have to admit when we’re wrong, and after Wednesday’s debacle at the Capitol I can honestly say if the election were held today, Donald Trump would lose in a landslide — in fact, I wonder if he would receive a single electoral vote — and deservedly so.

I’ve never been a fan of Donald Trump the man, rather I believed in his America-first philosophy and what he accomplished regarding taxes, regulation, rebuilding the military, his stance on North Korea, China and Iran, how he allowed our military to take down ISIS, his very successful Mideast peace deals and holding NATO to account. But after Wednesday, in my opinion, that legacy is gone, and I’ve lost all respect for the man — talk about disillusioned — wow!

I held off writing on this matter until I had all the facts because I simply do not trust the anti-Trump media. But after doing my due diligence in researching both the facts and the chronology, I am disgusted. The only positive I could take from this entire episode was that an honorable Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell defied him — good for them.

I voted for Trump over Hillary because I felt Mrs. Clinton was the most corrupt politician in Washington; in my mind, it was always about her personal aggrandizement, ergo, to me it was a no-brainer to vote for Trump. In 2020, I voted to re-elect the president because I still believed in “America-First!” and also because I honestly believe the president-elect’s best days are far behind him — and I am not a fan of leadership by committee, which I believe is what will transpire until Kamala Harris becomes the first woman president of the United States.

Surprised at the comment? Don’t be, and the reason I do not believe Joe Biden will finish his full term is his health. This is not a criticism, but Biden is not a young man; and lest we forget, the president-elect has two brain surgeries on his medical resume. In 1988, Biden had an aneurysm explode in his head putting him in a life-or-death situation. Fortunately, the doctors were able to save his life and his recovery from those surgeries was, according to medical professionals, simply astonishing. As one prominent neurosurgeon commented, “Mr. Biden’s ability to succeed at the highest levels of government after these aneurysms is absolutely inspirational.”

Truly, we must admire Biden for overcoming these issues, however from what I’ve read, there are some states where someone with his type of medical history wouldn’t even be able to get a driver’s license without dispensation or authorization from a neurologist saying he was seizure-free for a year. It’s always wise to tread lightly on the medical issues of another human being, because we don’t know what we don’t know, but it is a fact that multi-aneurysm patients have a tendency to form new ones. And at 78 years old, you do the math.

We just finished four years of chaos in Washington, i.e., the fake Russian collusion investigation, Ms. Nancy embarrassing the nation in front of the world as she shredded the State of the Union Address, a manufactured impeachment over Ukraine, elected officials in Washington who are trying to undermine our capitalistic free-market system, summer riots that left 27 dead and billions in property damage that was glossed over and even justified by a dishonest and complicit media.

So now we’ll have a new administration within a few days and with total control over all the levers of government some believe the nation is poised to embrace socialism defined as excessive government spending, control over private enterprise and labor markets via regulation and control of wages through a high minimum wage.

But those are topics for another day; so here I sit shell-shocked, dismayed and discouraged by what I consider the reprehensible actions of our soon-to-be out of office president. I had such high hopes; a businessman instead of a politician, a president to put America first and actually do something about it, someone to tackle an education system that doesn’t work for minorities, and a president to stand up to China, North Korea and Iran, to name just a few.

So am I about to relinquish my conservative credentials — not a chance, I still believe the further we drift from what the founders envisioned the more trouble we’ll be in. I’m just disgusted with Trump, and who can blame me? Nikki Haley, where are you?

Quote of the day: “When wealth is lost nothing is lost; when health is lost, something is lost; when character is lost, all is lost,” — Billy Graham.

Butch Mazzuca, of Edwards, writes biweekly for the Vail Daily. Follow him on his blog at butchmazzuca.com.