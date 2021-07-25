Mazzuca: Did aliens visit here?

One of the many curiosities packed into the $2.3 trillion omnibus spending and coronavirus-relief package passed by Congress was a stipulation requiring the Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to deliver an unclassified report on UFOs to Congress compiling what the government knows about UFOs sighted over American airspace.

Those who’ve read the report know it didn’t tell us much, but ever since I read Erich von Daniken’s “Chariots of the Gods?” back in the late ’60s, the history of the pyramids has fascinated me. And while I thought von Daniken did what he had to do to gain his 15 minutes of fame, I don’t put much stock in the theory that these structures were built by ancient aliens. Nonetheless, it was a fun read that left me with more questions than answers.

Did you know Sudan has more pyramids than Egypt, or that there are more pyramids in South America than in the rest of the world combined? And yet with thousands of pyramids around the globe, researchers have little insight into how or why these structures were created or even what their purpose was.

So, today I thought we could focus on just one structure, the Great Pyramid of Giza, a 6-million-ton, 13-acre, 480-foot-tall structure that was built using more than 2.5 million individual blocks of stone.

But the Great Pyramid isn’t just big — it’s precise far beyond what one might expect for a structure built 4,600 years ago. For example, the Great Pyramid is locked into the cardinal dimensions of our planet and is targeted on true north within 360th of a single degree. But that measurement was made using today’s scientific measuring devices, and considering the pyramid was built in the 26th century B.C. and the Earth’s surface has shifted considerably since then, a strong argument can be made that it was precisely lined up on true north when first erected.

Another little-known fact is that the four faces of the Great Pyramid are slightly concave; the only pyramid to have been built this way. The centers of the four sides are indented with an extraordinary degree of precision forming the only eight-sided pyramid. This effect isn’t visible from the ground nor from the distance, but only from the air, and then only under the proper lighting conditions — it’s only detectable from the air at dawn and sunset on the spring and autumn equinoxes, when the sun casts its unique shadows. Interesting!

Another mystery are the pyramid’s dimensions. When we multiply the height of great pyramid by 43,200, we get the polar radius of the Earth, and when we multiply the base perimeter of the pyramid by 43,200, we get the equatorial circumference of the Earth. In other words, for thousands of years, even when humans didn’t even know they lived on a planet, much less its actual dimensions — the edifice was encoded with the proportions of our planet on a scale of 1 to 43,200.

And this is where it really gets interesting, 43,200 is not a random number, it’s derived from the precession of the Earth’s axis (for the non-astronomers out there, the Earth wobbles on its axis very, very slowly at the rate of 1 degree every 72 years) and 43,200 is a multiple of 72. So, in essence the builders gave us the dimensions of our planet on a scale defined by the planet itself.

And while some speculate that slaves built the pyramids, slavery wasn’t introduced to Egypt until around 1500 B.C., some 1,100 years after the pyramids were built; besides, the pyramids were the work of masters of architecture at the peak of their skill — not unwilling slave labor. Whomever built the pyramids knew what they were doing and labored with great care and attention.

And as any contractor in the valley will tell you, if you make a small mistake at the base of such a structure, by the time you get to the 480-foot summit, you no longer have a pyramid, you have a corkscrew. I could go on, but the precision of the Great Pyramid simply defies explanation .

No, I do not believe aliens visited us 4,600 years ago and built the pyramids, but it sure is fun to speculate about one of the great mysteries of our planet.

Today’s factoid: The Great Pyramid was the tallest man-made structure on earth until the Eiffel Tower was built in 1887.

