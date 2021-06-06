Mazzuca: Distorted reality

Education Week Magazine described Critical Race Theory as an academic concept embracing the core idea that racism is a social construct; that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.

The operative phrase in that paragraph, “embedded in legal systems and policies” tells us all we need to know about this noxious ideology, because when someone accepts the notion that racism exists in every aspect of society, it follows that systemic racism becomes the only permissible explanation for differences in outcomes among racial groups.

Let’s be clear, “systemic racism” does not exist in this country, and if you ask a CRT proponent to describe how our system, as opposed to individuals and their individual actions, is racist you’ll not receive a coherent answer. The unadulterated reality is that the woke left perpetuates the lie about “systemic racism” because it’s the only way they can justify their radical political agenda.

CRT begins with the assumption that racism occurs in all interactions. Imagine you’re a small business owner and two customers enter your shop at the same time, one white and one Black. Who do you help first? If you help the Black person first, CRT will insist you did so because you don’t trust Black people to be left alone in your store — that’s racist. If on the other hand you helped the white person first, CRT would accuse you of doing so because you think Black people are second-class citizens — that’s racist, too. It’s the classic “Heads I win, tails you lose” situation.

Now let’s try another thought experiment, but this time one with potentially tragic consequences. One in eight Americans is Black, so let’s assume eight soldiers are wounded on the battlefield, seven are white and one is Black. Critical resources such as medics, medicine, bandages, etc. are in short supply, which means life and death choices will have to be made regarding the allocation of those resources.

Let’s also assume the Black soldier is near death but the seven white soldiers have a higher probability of living if they are administered to first: What’s the appropriate action? The answer should be obvious, but CRT tells us that it would be racist to allow the Black soldier to die while administering to the white soldiers regardless of any medical, moral or combat-centric considerations.

When proponents of critical race theory such as the Marxist Black Lives Matter organization or the far-left Antifa choose to demonize the founders, they reveal their ignorance of history. The founders were brilliant men who understood slavery was an untenable institution in the New World.

And similar to our battlefield scenario, they had to make “the difficult decisions” and prioritize; and their first priority was to create a new and different nation, a nation unlike any that had preceded it. They also knew their political progeny would someday have to address the issue of slavery if that nation was to survive; and 78 years after the founding, the Civil War began the process of redressing race issues in America.

When someone accepts CRT philosophy, they believe the most important thing about an individual is his or her race — not their behavior, values or content of their character. CRT’s belief system is the polar opposite of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision because it proffers that the color of one’s skin is what defines us, and this should disturb all Americans because this drivel is being taught in schools across the country and poisoning thousands of young minds.

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden rescinded the Trump administration’s executive order prohibiting critical race theory training for federal agencies and federal contractors, a sad reversal for Americans committed to colorblindness in public life. But while the president’s order is binding at the federal level, state legislators still have a say in the matter, and thankfully a number of states have or are in the process of banning CRT from their respective classrooms .

Actions always speak louder than words, and oppressed peoples don’t emigrate to racist nations. So, it’s no accident that more people have immigrated to the United States than any other nation in history, and our educators should ensure this very significant and straightforward fact is imparted to our children.

Yes, we are an imperfect nation, but we’re also a nation where freedom, opportunity, kindness, generosity, humility, honesty, integrity and resilience have defined us since the founding.

Butch Mazzuca, of Edwards, writes biweekly for the Vail Daily. Follow him on his blog at butchmazzuca.com.