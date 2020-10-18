Mazzuca: From the mouths of babes

Children are the most naturally loving little creatures on Earth, and they have a unique way of spreading their love around, which is no small thing these days because let’s face it, sometimes the world can be downright mean.

So today I wanted to share a few quotes about love a group of psychologists received after posing the question, “What does love mean?” to a group of 4 to 8-year-olds. As you’ll read, the kids’ answers were far more profound than these professionals could have imagined. So perhaps the wisdom of these children will help ameliorate some of the bile that seems to permeate our culture these days, even if only for a little while — enjoy!

“When my grandmother got arthritis, she couldn’t bend over and paint her toenails anymore. So, my grandfather does it for her all the time, even when his hands got arthritis too. That’s love.” — Rebecca, age 8.

“When someone loves you, the way they say your name is different. You just know that your name is safe in their mouth.” — Billy, age 4

“Love is when a girl puts on perfume and a boy puts on shaving cologne and they go out and smell each other.” — Karl, age 5

“Love is when you go out to eat and give somebody most of your French fries without making them give you any of theirs.” — Chrissy, age 6

“Love is what makes you smile when you’re tired.” — Terri, age 4

“Love is when my mommy makes coffee for my daddy and she takes a sip before giving it to him, to make sure the taste is OK.” — Danny, age 7

“Love is when you kiss all the time. Then when you get tired of kissing, you still want to be together and you talk more. My Mommy and Daddy are like that. They look gross when they kiss.” — Emily, age 8

“Love is what’s in the room with you at Christmas if you stop opening presents and listen.” —Bobby, age 7

“If you want to learn to love better, you should start with a friend who you hate.” —Nikka, age 8 (We need a few million more Nikkas on planet Earth.)

“Love is like a little old woman and a little old man who are still friends even after they know each other so well.” — Tommy, age 6

“During my piano recital, I was on a stage and I was scared. I looked at all the people watching me and saw my daddy waving and smiling. He was the only one doing that. I wasn’t scared anymore.” — Cindy, age 8

“My mommy loves me more than anybody. You don’t see anyone else kissing me to sleep at night.” — Clare, age 6

“Love is when Mommy gives Daddy the best piece of chicken.” — Elaine, age 5 (I’ll second that one!)

“Love is when Mommy sees Daddy smelly and sweaty and still says he is handsomer than Brad Pitt.” — Chris, age 7

“Love is when your puppy licks your face even after you left him alone all day.” — Mary Ann, age 4

“I know my older sister loves me because she gives me all her old clothes and then has to go out and buy new ones.” — Lauren, age 4

“When you love somebody, your eyelashes go up and down and little stars come out of you.” — Karen, age 7 (What an image!)

“Love is when Mommy sees Daddy on the toilet, and she doesn’t think it’s gross.” — Mark, age 6.

“You really shouldn’t say ‘I love you’ unless you mean it. But if you mean it, you should say it a lot. People forget.” — Jessica, age 8

And lastly, famed author and lecturer Leo Buscaglia talked about a contest he was once asked to judge. Its purpose was to find the most caring child. The winner was a 4-year-old whose next-door neighbor was an elderly gentleman who had recently lost his wife. Upon seeing the man cry, the little boy went into the old gentleman’s yard, climbed onto his lap, and just sat there. When his mother asked what he said to the neighbor, the little boy replied, “Nothing, I just helped him cry.”

Ah yes, from the mouths of babes.

Quote of the day: “When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive — to breathe, to think, to enjoy … and to love.”— Marcus Aurelius

Butch Mazzuca, of Edwards, writes biweekly for the Vail Daily. Follow him on his blog at butchmazzuca.com.