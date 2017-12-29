Mazzuca: Is it honest reporting if news organizations ignore the biggest news of the day? (column)

The day after the passage of the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, I turned on MSNBC to listen to what Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski had to say. Considering the significance of the tax overhaul, one might think the bill's implications would be Morning Joe's lead story — but that wasn't to be.

With no discussion about the tax bill, I assumed the reportage would focus on one of the other major news stories of the day, e.g., how during the preceding day's testimony before congress, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe contradicted not only himself but also the sworn statements of previous witnesses regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election, precipitating new subpoena requests from Congress. Nope, that wasn't important enough.

Maybe they discussed how several members of special counsel Robert Mueller's team have been exposed (and demoted) for having a high degree of anti-President Donald Trump bias. Or perhaps they examined the backstory from Politico about President Barack Obama's justice department letting a Hezbollah drug trafficking ring in the United States off the hook in order to secure the Iran nuclear deal. No, they didn't lead with either of those stories.

Well, maybe they discussed how Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund the research that resulted in the now-infamous dossier containing the debunked allegations about Trump's connections to Russia.

OK, so they missed that, too, but surely they saw fit to discuss how the current administration has virtually destroyed ISIS and how that terror organization has been militarily defeated in Syria and Iraq. Not that, either?

Well then how about letting America know that for eight years, the North Koreans built longer and longer-range missiles and expanded their nuclear weapons program while the Obama administration did nothing? Guess again.

So, rather than feature one of these critical stories, each with far-reaching ramifications to the well-being of the nation, the Morning Joe panel chose to spend it's first 10 minutes ridiculing those in attendance at the White House tax bill celebratory ceremony for fawning over the president and then denigrated him for referring to his vice president and various member of congress by their first names. Yup, that was the "really important" news story MSNBC chose to cover.

Does anyone else find it interesting that Mika neglected to mention that way back in February 2010 at the White House Health Care Summit, the then newly elected president (Obama) pointedly referred to every congressional leader at the table by their first name.

In a comment to Sen. John McCain, Obama said, "Let me just make this point, John, because we're not campaigning anymore …"

Mika also failed to mention that at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, Obama told the world, "… I can say with confidence, there has never been a man or a woman — not me, not Bill, nobody — more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as president of the United States of America. … I hope you don't mind, Bill, but I was just telling the truth, man …"

Did Barack Obama really refer to the 44th President of the United States as "man?" Some feel Obama's sense of decorum was overshadowed by his ego when he referred to a former president in such an offhanded manner. I can't say for certain — Joe and Mika's panel didn't discuss it.

Meanwhile, the left's punching bag for eight years, George W. Bush, always exhibited the utmost deference and respect for the presidency. In May 2012, when at the White House ceremony to unveil his presidential portrait, "Dubya" said to all present, "Mr. President, thank you; and Madam First Lady, thank you for inviting us. We are overwhelmed by your hospitality." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMWGLmiZjzY.

How one president refers to another president is unimportant in the grand scheme of things; in fact, it's a silly discussion, although it does say something when one man (Bush) refers to Obama as "president" but another president (Obama) refers to Clinton as "Bill" or "man."

The left-leaning media does the American public a great disservice when it focuses on its own ideological agenda. In fact, one of the reasons I stopped writing weekly commentaries for the Daily (I wrote for nearly 15 years on these pages) is because I feel the Vail Daily, too, has deviated considerably from the ideological center, a situation I find very disturbing in a local newspaper.

If you doubt that statement, then look at the archives of the Daily and examine the political cartoons that have graced these pages since the election of Donald Trump and see for yourself which way they lean. But then, that's a commentary for another day.

Quote of the day: "If Donald Trump found a cure for cancer, he'd be accused by the left of eliminating jobs for oncologists." — Sean Spicer

Butch Mazzuca, of Edwards, writes occasionally for the Vail Daily. He can be reached at bmazz68@comcast.net.