Mazzuca: It’s about more than just guns

Many believe the most pressing problem facing the nation today is the rising crime rate, where preliminary FBI data points to the largest single year increase in murders since the agency began publishing this data 60 years ago. Meanwhile, cities across the U.S. have cut funding from police department budgets or have decreased the size of their respective polices forces, while ambush attacks on uniformed police officers have increased 91%, according to a report by the National Fraternal Order of Police . Vis-à-vis this backdrop, a person would have to be obtuse not to see the connection between the defund the police movement and the increase in violent crime.

Two weeks ago, the president announced his strategy to redress this situation, which was surprisingly narrow in scope. He told the nation the problem was guns , and he had a plan to get unlicensed firearms off our city streets. He swanked, “It’s zero tolerance for gun dealers,” but there are currently 400,000,000 (yes, that’s four-hundred million) privately held guns in America , and the notion that a federal agency is going to keep guns from the hands of criminals when millions are available is a fool’s errand. Besides, over the last 25 years crime in the United States dropped dramatically even as the American public bought hundreds of millions of new firearms, so I don’t understand the president’s rationale.

Perhaps the country would be better served if President Biden used his bully pulpit to stop the villainization of the police and encouraged local jurisdictions to re-institute cash bail. And since drugs are the root cause of most inner-city violence, perhaps the president should focus federal attention on stopping the flow of illicit drugs across our southern border , which are now at an all-time high.

Those knowledgeable with law enforcement understand that street crime is now and always has been a local matter, not a federal one. And addressing it requires local solutions, beginning with the local citizenry electing officials who are serious about fighting crime . And being serious means first admitting to the problem that in cities like Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles, the vast majority of violent crime victims as well as the perpetrators are either Black or brown .

Conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly recently opined, “that’s the crux of much of the violent crime and social problems in this country.” But the president doesn’t mention that. He never talks about those things, instead he talks about systemic racism with a liberal sprinkling of the word “equity,” a word he used 19 times in his first executive order without ever defining it .

The progressive left tells us the real issue is “whiteness,” as if that’s the root cause of all of America’s problems. We see this clearly in notions such as Critical Race Theory and its contention that America is divided into two groups, the oppressors and the oppressed as they view all societal interaction through a racial lens.

Meanwhile, I have friends living in cities where the crime rates have skyrocketed and I’ve asked a few of them what’s happened to the “quality of life” in their cities since the death of George Floyd, the emergence of Black Lives Matter and the Defund the Police movement. Most were very honest and told me they felt their respective cities had become more dangerous. However, two of my friends, who have a decidedly liberal bent made excuses and downplayed the fact they no longer felt safe venturing into certain neighborhoods because they had become “high-risk.”

And speaking of high-risk neighborhoods, would someone please tell me what Black Lives Matter has done to improve the lives of the people living in those neighborhoods, especially in cities like Chicago where 3,000 Blacks have been murdered during the past five years?

There is a positive note amid the chaos, however. Tucker Carlson said something during a recent commentary that could serve as a moral template to address these issues. He told his audience that it’s impossible to maintain a multi-racial democracy, i.e., a constitutional republic like ours, unless people of every color have exactly the same rights and exactly the same responsibilities under the law.

And while that may appear self-evident and an oversimplification, with all the gaslighting that’s going on by both the corporate and social media, unless or until we can speak openly on these matters without being “canceled,” our form of democracy simply will not work.

Quote of the day: “It is folly to punish your neighbor by fire when you live next door.” — Publilius Syrus

