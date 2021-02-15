Mazzuca: Just sayin’

The FBI released its crime data for the first nine months of 2020 revealing a 21% increase in murders compared to the same period in 2019 . I’m not a criminologist but I suspect this has more to do with the defund the police movement than the pandemic.

. I’m not a criminologist but I suspect this has more to do with the defund the police movement than the pandemic. If we assume the president’s rash of executive orders focused on “equity” were necessary, then it must follow that the Civil Rights Division of the Departments of Justice and Education, the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, the EEOC, the FBI, the dozens of state civil-rights commissions and the thousands of federal and state enforcement and compliance officers have all failed, as have the 14th and 15th amendments, the 1964 Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act.

A new study posted in the American Journal of Medicine found that early treatment of coronavirus patients with hydroxychloroquine lowered the mortality rate for the disease. Additionally, countries that had early use of the drug had a 79% lower mortality rate than countries that banned the use of this safe malaria drug, according to International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents. Begging the question, why did the legacy news media and many at the CDC, i.e. Fauci and Birx, push the lie that hydroxychloroquine was ineffective? Might it have had something to do with discrediting Trump when he advocated its use?

found that early treatment of coronavirus patients with hydroxychloroquine lowered the mortality rate for the disease. Additionally, countries that had early use of the drug had a 79% lower mortality rate than countries that banned the use of this safe malaria drug, according to International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents. Begging the question, why did the legacy news media and many at the CDC, i.e. Fauci and Birx, push the lie that hydroxychloroquine was ineffective? Might it have had something to do with discrediting Trump when he advocated its use? And speaking of COVID, there is a big difference between “follow the science” and “follow the scientists,” because as we’ve seen repeatedly over the last year, the latter has all too often usually accompanied with a political agenda.

Shutting down the Keystone pipeline will not reduce carbon emissions. What it will do however is eliminate thousands of high paying jobs and adversely affect the financial well-being of 11,000 American families. Additionally, it will force oil companies to transport their oil by truck or rail thereby increasing CO2 emissions. Overland transportation is expensive, so we can expect heating and cooling costs to rise in hospitals, schools, airports, warehouses, apartments, condominiums and private residences; as will the price of gas at the pump. Meanwhile, the less we produce the more it will benefit Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia — good thinking Joe.

The Biden administration continually refers to the union jobs that will replace the 11,000 jobs lost due to shutting down of the Keystone pipeline, but the fact is less than 10% of the private sector is unionized . Has anyone heard John Kerry, or the president tell us specifically what union jobs they’re referring to? Didn’t think so!

. Has anyone heard John Kerry, or the president tell us specifically what union jobs they’re referring to? Didn’t think so! And speaking of John Kerry, after taking his private jet to Iceland to receive an environmental award, America’s “clean energy” czar justified his carbon footprint by saying, “That’s the only choice for somebody like me.” Ah yes, leading by example.

We can only speculate why National Guard troops remain in Washington, which is peaceful, yet haven’t been sent to Seattle or Portland, which are not. But regardless, this much is certain; the assault on the Capitol has opened up an avenue for the left to silence opposition with the full cooperation of both social media and the legacy media by trying to paint 74,000,000 Trump supporters with the same brush they used to paint the mob of 800 actual rioters that stormed the Capitol.

that stormed the Capitol. I’m sure Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, is a capable fellow, but South Bend’s transit system has 60 buses, 20 routes and moves roughly 4,000 passengers per day. So, would someone please tell me how the former mayor is qualified to be our transportation secretary , a position that oversees transporting 27 million passengers and 50 million tons of cargo per day, utilizing 7,700 commercial aircraft, 32,000 locomotives, 2,000,000 semi-trucks and employing 13.3 million people. Diversity is important, but c’mon, shouldn’t experience and qualifications enter into the equation too?

, a position that oversees transporting 27 million passengers and 50 million tons of cargo per day, utilizing 7,700 commercial aircraft, 32,000 locomotives, 2,000,000 semi-trucks and employing 13.3 million people. Diversity is important, but c’mon, shouldn’t experience and qualifications enter into the equation too? Can anyone offer a reasonable explanation of why Catholic and private schools are open while public schools across the country are not?

If Biden had been sincere about uniting the country, he would have asked Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer that in the interest of bringing the nation together to not impeach the president, especially without due process. Instead, he played Pontius Pilate and washed his hands of the matter. This speaks volumes about who really holds the power in Washington and in the Democrat Party.

And lastly, it’s my hope the Republicans choose Nikki Haley to give the Republican response at the next State of the Union Address.

Quote of the day: “Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage. If you want to conquer fear, do not sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy,” — Dale Carnegie.

Butch Mazzuca, of Edwards, writes biweekly for the Vail Daily. Follow him on his blog at butchmazzuca.com.