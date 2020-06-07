Mazzuca: Just sayin’
- More often than not, the toxic political atmosphere in this country is a consequence of opinions predicated on the media’s narratives rather than facts and evidence.
- Compare the New Yorks Times headline, “Trump Threatens Military Force Against Protesters Nationwide,” with the president’s words, “If a city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.” Nuff said?
- The media and law enforcement failed to hold Antifa accountable during the early days of the resistance movement — the riots, looting and gratuitous violence the nation has experienced recently are just one consequence.
- Apparently Antifa was a harmless nuisance when its target was Trump supporters; now in the wake of the riots, it’s a different story.
- The most appropriate words applicable to the recent riots were written 229 years ago. “Congress shall make no law… abridging the freedom of speech… or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
- During 1968-69 the Hong Kong flu originated in Hong Kong, so why is it racist to call a virus that originated in Wuhan, China, the Chinese or Wuhan virus?
- Adjusted for population, the Asian flu of 1957-58 was more deadly to Americans than is the coronavirus.
- Whenever I hear someone pontificate about the importance of diversity, I’m compelled to ask why a person’s minority status is of greater value than his or her character.
- Some would have us believe only the Green New Deal can save the planet, even though over the course of four and half billion years the earth has survived the effects of shifting tectonic plates, solar flares, continental drift, magnetic storms, polarity reversal, flooding, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, storm surges, sun spots, cyclones, tornadoes, and asteroid strikes; but wind farms will save it.
- An individual cannot be tolerant unless there is first a disagreement; and by definition, tolerance means having respect for the opinions, beliefs, and practices of other people even though they differ from our own. Yet tomorrow I’ll receive emails calling me a racist, a homophobe, a denier or some other pejorative simply because someone disagreed with this commentary — in fact as the Vail Daily’s editor Nate Peterson has written, some liberals have chastised him for even publishing my commentaries. Ah yes, the tolerance of the left.
- Joe Biden was President Obama’s China point man on for eight years. President Trump has been dealing with Xi Jinping for nearly four; predicated on their respective records, whom do you trust more to deal with China moving forward?
- If someone can safely stand in line at the checkout counter at Lowe’s or Walmart, they can safely stand in line at their polling place, making the notion of using mail-in ballots to keep people safe from the coronavirus a canard. Since 80% of COVID deaths are to people over 65, perhaps age should be the determining criteria regarding the use of mail-in ballots.
- For all the syllogistic dissembling while arguing that the Tara Reade-Joe Biden episode was fundamentally different than the Christine Blasey Ford-Brett Kavanaugh matter, the left managed only to politicize and thus marginalize the #MeToo movement.
- Classical liberals in the mold of JFK & FDR celebrated the West’s moral, philosophical, artistic, musical, and literary achievements and understood the need to protect western culture and civilization. But judging from some of the comments emanating from the media, one gets the impression the left now views eastern culture as a euphemism for white supremacy.
- What is democratic socialism and what makes it different than regular socialism? Just because we put something to a vote doesn’t change what that something is; lest we forget, Hugo Chavez was the “democratically elected” president of Venezuela before his socialist government drove that country’s economy into the ground.
- The greatest enemy of socialism is reality.
- Fair-minded people need to ask if it was worth it to leave 12 innocent people dead, shopkeepers beat and entire neighborhoods hollowed out in order to honor the memory of George Floyd — just sayin’.
Butch Mazzuca, of Edwards, writes biweekly for the Vail Daily. Follow him on his blog at butchmazzuca.com.
