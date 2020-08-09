Mazzuca: Life by the numbers

All of us come across pithy or aphoristic sayings and notions about happiness and living a successful life, and I’m no different. So with COVID-19 our constant companion, and with the expected pre-election rancor and divisiveness permeating society, I thought I might share a few thoughts about living a happy and productive life — by the numbers.

Six undeniable facts of life

Don’t educate your children to be rich, educate them to be happy so when they grow up they will know the value of things not the price. Eat your food as your medicine now, otherwise when you’re older you will eat your medicine as your food. The ones who really love you will never leave you because even if there are 100 reasons to give up, he or she will find one reason to hold on. There’s a big difference between a human being and being human; only a few really understand that. You are loved when you are born and you will be loved when you die — in between you have to manage. If you want to walk fast, walk alone but if you want to walk far, walk together

Six best doctors in the world

Sunlight Rest Diet Exercise Self Confidence Friends

Six concepts that define success

True success can be defined as having …

Peace of mind (freedom from fear, freedom from anger, freedom from guilt) Good health and a high level of energy Loving relationships (long-term, intimate, and mature relationships with other people) Financial freedom (having enough money that we do not worry about it) A Commitment to Worthy Goals and Ideals A feeling of personal fulfillment and self-actualization

Quote of the day: “Happiness is when what you think, what you say and what you do are in harmony.” — Mahatma Gandhi

Butch Mazzuca, of Edwards, writes biweekly for the Vail Daily. Follow him on his blog at butchmazzuca.com.