Mazzuca: Life by the numbers

All of us come across pithy or aphoristic sayings and notions about happiness and living a successful life, and I’m no different. So with COVID-19 our constant companion, and with the expected pre-election rancor and divisiveness permeating society, I thought I might share a few thoughts about living a happy and productive life — by the numbers.
Six undeniable facts of life
- Don’t educate your children to be rich, educate them to be happy so when they grow up they will know the value of things not the price.
- Eat your food as your medicine now, otherwise when you’re older you will eat your medicine as your food.
- The ones who really love you will never leave you because even if there are 100 reasons to give up, he or she will find one reason to hold on.
- There’s a big difference between a human being and being human; only a few really understand that.
- You are loved when you are born and you will be loved when you die — in between you have to manage.
- If you want to walk fast, walk alone but if you want to walk far, walk together
Six best doctors in the world
- Sunlight
- Rest
- Diet
- Exercise
- Self Confidence
- Friends
Six concepts that define success
True success can be defined as having …
- Peace of mind (freedom from fear, freedom from anger, freedom from guilt)
- Good health and a high level of energy
- Loving relationships (long-term, intimate, and mature relationships with other people)
- Financial freedom (having enough money that we do not worry about it)
- A Commitment to Worthy Goals and Ideals
- A feeling of personal fulfillment and self-actualization
Quote of the day: “Happiness is when what you think, what you say and what you do are in harmony.” — Mahatma Gandhi
